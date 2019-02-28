Kliff Kingsbury Could Make Life Easier On Rookie Offensive Linemen

While Kingsbury cautioned that the jump in competition will still challenge the youngsters, it seems like a Humphries-type redshirt year is not a formality.

"I think it's tough no matter what," Kingsbury said. "I think that the level of defensive line play is so incredible that it's going to be a shock to the system no matter what. I guess guys that played in a similar offense in college may have a bit of an easier transition just being in a system they're familiar with."

Dru Samia played in the Air Raid at Oklahoma, and the guard prospect said one of his biggest adjustments to the NFL will be picking up the pro-style schemes. He smiled when asked what it would be like to ease that transition by joining the Cardinals.

"It would be awesome," Samia said. "I'm lucky and blessed wherever I end up going, but to be able to go to an offense that's similar offense to Oklahoma, I feel like that would be a cool landing spot."

Samia said his Air Raid background has not been viewed as a deficiency by NFL teams. In fact, the opposite is true.

"I think they're seeing the positives of how offensive linemen have to be athletic and conditioned as well as being big and strong," Samia said.

Keim knows this is the new NFL. The chasm in style between college and pro football has caused the team some issues in the past, but the switch to Kingsbury could make it a more symbiotic relationship moving forward.