Kliff Kingsbury Empathizes With Cardinals Who Won't Make Roster

Justin Pugh's roster spot is secure, but he dreads this time of year. The veteran guard said he gives out his cell phone number to any interested party that needs a helping hand after getting cut.

"Imagine if in the real world, on one day a year, 50 guys in the office, 50 men and women, get fired," Pugh said. "That is crazy to think about. It just shows that this is a business at the end of the day. We have to make sure we're aware of that and help each other out as much as we can."

Even for those who make the team, the elation should wait a day.

The Cardinals have the top waiver claim priority, which gives them first dibs at every released player with less than four years of accrued service. It will be a giant pool of options, and it will likely shake up the roster on Sunday.

"We're in a unique position with that first claim," Kingsbury said. "It's my first rodeo on this deal. I don't have the best feel for it, probably, but talking to Steve (Keim), I know he feels like there are going to be a lot of really good players out there. We're going to have to play that by ear."

For the Larry Fitzgeralds and Kyler Murrays of the world, this weekend is not much different from any other. To a large chunk of the roster, it can have a profound effect.

"When you're a player and your entire life you've worked to get to that point, and then it's not working out or it's time to try something else, your whole world is changed," Kingsbury said. "You've got to move and get a new apartment, all sorts of things. As a young person, it's a tough transition, but it makes you stronger."

Robertson leads the Cardinals with 2½ sacks this preseason as he tries to secure a spot behind Chandler Jones and Terrell Suggs. He wants to make the team not just for himself, but also for his daughter, who lives in Texas as he traverses the country chasing his NFL dream.