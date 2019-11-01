Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Kliff Kingsbury Excited To Pair Kenyan Drake With David Johnson

Notes: Pass defense continues to struggle; Pugh's spot on line undetermined

Nov 01, 2019 at 02:13 PM
RB Kenyan Drake had a fabulous debut with the Cardinals.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals' running back situation was in grave danger earlier this week, but now it looks to be in good shape.

Kenyan Drake had a masterful debut on Thursday night against the 49ers and will be ready for more work next week against the Buccaneers. He will be joined by David Johnson, who is expected back after missing the past two games with an ankle injury.

"Having two guys that we feel like can be dominant players for us is exciting," coach Kliff Kingsbury said.

Drake was badly needed against San Francisco because Johnson and backup Chase Edmonds were sidelined because of injury. He ran for 110 yards and a touchdown at 7.3 yards per carry while adding four catches for 52 yards.

Edmonds (hamstring) is not expected to play against Tampa Bay, but when he does return, it would result in a crowded backfield. Kingsbury said he would rather have too many running backs than too few.

"We learned that," Kingsbury said. "Reps, rotation, that will work itself out."

Drake is used to a timeshare, as he was often part of a two- or three-headed attack with the Dolphins. Johnson has been used as the bellcow since his 2016 breakout season, and it remains to be seen how the playing time will be distributed against Tampa Bay.

Kingsbury said some running backs perform better when they aren't overloaded with touches, while others get stronger as the game moves along.

"You've got to know what their capacity is, if you will," Kingsbury said. "We'll see what Kenyan can do. I thought he handled a heavy load last night. With David back, you know you have two fresh running backs that are really good players."

PASS DEFENSE STRUGGLES CONTINUE

The Cardinals' pass defense was an issue again on Thursday, as 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo finished 28-of-37 passing for 317 yards and four touchdowns. The Cardinals have allowed an opposing passer rating of 118.4 this season, with 24 touchdowns against only two interceptions.

Kingsbury is hoping to pinpoint ways to improve in the final seven games.

"That's a work in progress," he said. "That's we're trying to work through, is how we can get off the field on third downs and slow those guys down. We've played some very good quarterbacks, but as a unit, we've got find a way to be better against the pass."

Cornerback Patrick Peterson had issues in coverage, most notably on a 21-yard touchdown catch by 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis in the third quarter. Peterson let up before the ball was caught, but Kingsbury was more concerned about a miscommunication during the play that made Peterson take a step toward a different receiver before trying to recover.

"I don't think it was an effort deal as much as he was confused," Kingsbury said. "I think it was just a paralysis-by-over-analysis situation."

PUGH'S SPOT ON THE LINE UNDETERMINED

It is unclear if starting right tackle Justin Murray (knee) will be able to return against the Buccaneers. Justin Pugh moved from left guard to right tackle against the 49ers, with Mason Cole filling in on the interior.

"We are working through that," Kinsbury said. "Justin (Murray) is day-to-day. But I thought Pugh performed at a high level for not having that played that in years."

Cardinals Vs. 49ers 

Images from Thursday Night Football at State Farm Stadium

QB Kyler Murray
1 / 45

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB Kenyan Drake
2 / 45

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Halloween.
3 / 45

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
4 / 45

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
RB Kenyan Drake celebrates his touchdown run.
5 / 45

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) pulls in a touchdown pass as Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (33) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
6 / 45

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (17) is hit by Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (32) as defensive back Tramaine Brock (20) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
7 / 45

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake.
8 / 45

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
49ers tight end George Kittle (85) scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
9 / 45

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
10 / 45

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Cardinals Kenyan Drake (41) score a touchdown as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
11 / 45

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake warms up prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
12 / 45

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
A Cardinals fan cheers prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
13 / 45

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
RB Kenyan Drake celebrates his touchdown run.
14 / 45

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
15 / 45

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
RB Kenyan Drake takes the first carry of the game 36 yards.
16 / 45

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
A Cardinals fan on Halloween.
17 / 45

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
S Budda Baker breaks up a pass intended for 49ers TE George Kittle.
18 / 45

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws against the 49ers.
19 / 45

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) tries to avoid Arizona Cardinals defenders during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
20 / 45

Rick Scuteri/AP Images
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws against the Cardinals.
21 / 45

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (right) celebrates his touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers with wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (left).
22 / 45

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders scores a touchdown as Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick defends.
23 / 45

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws against the San Francisco 49ers.
24 / 45

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
49ers tight end George Kittle is tackled short of the goal line by Cardinals safety Deionte Thompson.
25 / 45

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo gets the throw off as Cardinals linebacker Terrell Suggs applies pressure.
26 / 45

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel can't make the catch as Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks defends.
27 / 45

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald against the 49ers.
28 / 45

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
49ers defensive end Nick Bosa blocks against Cardinals offensive tackle D.J. Humphries.
29 / 45

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
49ers running back Matt Breida avoids the tackle of Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson.
30 / 45

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Cardinals wide receiver KeeSean Johnson celebrates his touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers with fans during the second half.
31 / 45

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is tackled by 49ers defensive end Dee Ford during the game on Halloween.
32 / 45

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones celebrates his sack of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the second half on Thursday.
33 / 45

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws against the Cardinals during the second half.
34 / 45

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald takes a hit by 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.
35 / 45

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake during the second half.
36 / 45

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers late during the second half.
37 / 45

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
49ers running back Tevin Coleman is hit by Cardinals linebackers Jordan Hicks and Cassius Marsh.
38 / 45

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
A fan dressed in a halloween costume cheers during the second half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.
39 / 45

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
49ers wide receiver Richie James runs as Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck defends.
40 / 45

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella runs for touchdown after the catch as 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward pursues during the second half.
41 / 45

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo greets Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones after the game in Glendale, Ariz. The 49ers won 28-25.
42 / 45

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald greets 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman after the game on Thursday Night Football. The 49ers won 28-25.
43 / 45

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo greets Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray after the game. The 49ers won 28-25.
44 / 45

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury (left) greets San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan after an NFL football game on Halloween in Glendale, Ariz. The 49ers won 28-25.
45 / 45

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
