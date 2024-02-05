Kliff Kingsbury Headed Back Into NFL (Again)

Let's try this again.

A few days ago, former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury reportedly -- and by many outlets -- had agreed to become the offensive coordinator of the Raiders. On Saturday, multiple reports said KIngsbury was withdrawing his name from Raiders consideration (with Kingsbury's agent acknowledged as the source.) By Saturday night, it was clear by reports that Kingsbury was a candidate for the OC job in Washington for newly hired coach Dan Quinn.

Then Sunday night, the reports came again, that Kingsbury had agreed to become the OC for the Commanders.

Washington has the second overall draft pick, so they -- unlike the Raiders -- are in prime position to get one of the best QBs. (The Raiders need a QB too but are drafting 13th.)

The big difference from a Cardinals' perspective? Had he gone to Las Vegas, it was going to be years before he might coach against the Cardinals. The Commanders, however, visit State Farm Stadium at some point in 2024.

Multiple reports on Thursday night said Kliff Kingsbury, former Cardinals head coach, was about to take the job as the offensive coordinator with the Las Vegas Raiders under newly hired full-time coach Antonio Pierce. Kingsbury had interviewed with multiple teams for OC jobs over the past couple of weeks.

UPDATE: Adam Schefter, who was the first to report Kingsbury was going to the Raiders, tweeted on Saturday that Kingsbury's agent said Kingsbury is no longer a candidate in Las Vegas.

(Before you ask, I do not know what that means for offset money, if anything, from what Kingsbury will make now and what he was still owed by the Cardinals after he was let go.)

Kingsbury spent this past season as an offensive consultant in college football at USC.

Who will quarterback the Raiders next season is up in the air -- they could get a free agent, there could be a trade. What Kingsbury does with his offense at a second NFL stop now that he doesn't have to coach the entire team will be something to watch.