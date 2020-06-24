Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Kliff Kingsbury, Kyler Murray Led Historic Offensive Improvement In 2019

Jun 24, 2020 at 02:00 PM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard/Deep Dive

azcardinals.com

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury talks to quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the season finale against the Rams.
Photo by Ryan Kang/AP
It does not take a football savant to realize the Cardinals' offense vastly improved from 2018 to 2019, but Football Outsiders has helped quantify the leap.

The Cardinals had the third-largest year-over-year increase in offensive DVOA of any team since 1986, according to Aaron Schatz. The only teams with bigger improvements were the Panthers from 2010 to 2011 after drafting Cam Newton and the Rams from 2016 to 2017 after hiring Sean McVay.

The Cardinals were historically unproductive in 2018, but moved all the way up to No. 13 in the NFL last season in offensive efficiency.

The rushing attack led the way, as the Cardinals had the second-best ground game in the NFL, setting a franchise-record by averaging 5.03 yards per carry.

Owner Michael Bidwill and GM Steve Keim went out on a limb by hiring Kliff Kingsbury and drafting Kyler Murray, and the risk paid off in their first year together.

