Kliff Kingsbury, Kyler Murray Led Historic Offensive Improvement In 2019

It does not take a football savant to realize the Cardinals' offense vastly improved from 2018 to 2019, but Football Outsiders has helped quantify the leap.

The Cardinals had the third-largest year-over-year increase in offensive DVOA of any team since 1986, according to Aaron Schatz. The only teams with bigger improvements were the Panthers from 2010 to 2011 after drafting Cam Newton and the Rams from 2016 to 2017 after hiring Sean McVay.