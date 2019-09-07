Kliff Kingsbury Ready To 'Cut It Loose' Against Lions

There has been a lot of hot air expended the past several months, both by supporters and detractors of Kliff Kingsbury's offense.

It's time to see how hot the Air Raid can be.

The Cardinals' new coach kept his scheme shrouded in secrecy throughout the preseason and will unveil it Sunday afternoon in the regular season opener against the Lions.

While Air Raid principles have become more common in the NFL in recent years, no one from the coaching tree of Mike Leach, Hal Mumme and Sonny Dykes has implemented it full-time at the professional level until now.

Kingsbury, who engineered prolific offenses in his six-year head coaching stint at Texas Tech, was asked why he's confident the scheme can work in the NFL when nobody else has ever used it.

"Because it's never been used before in the NFL," Kingsbury said. "I know Chip (Kelly) did a version of what he does, but there's only one way to find out."

The Cardinals kept seven receivers on their active roster, strengthening the belief that Kingsbury will spread the field and throw often. But it's unclear what kind of wrinkles will be employed following a vanilla preseason.

"There's a lot of mystery behind some of the things that they're doing," Lions coach Matt Patricia said.

Kingsbury is quick to point out that many staples of the Air Raid have already flowed into the NFL. The Eagles used some concepts to win the Super Bowl two seasons ago, while the Chiefs and Browns have tailored their offenses around former Kingsbury quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield.