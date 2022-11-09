Kliff Kingsbury Stays 'In The Present' As Cardinals Try To Fix Season

That the Cardinals are 3-6 bothers him, but the first nine games can't be changed.

"As competitors you don't want is to underachieve for an entire season," he said. "That's where we have been and it's time to get over it."

Quarterback Kyler Murray said it's not Kingsbury's style to go fire and brimstone – "He's played, so he understands. He's dealt with it" – and said whatever is swirling around the coach and the team has to be blocked out.

"There is lots of chatter about all of us I'm sure," Murray said. "I don't think he sees it. I don't really see it. You try to stay away from all the negativity and stuff like that. This has been a negative kind of season so far compared to last year. When you set that expectation and you played well (in 2021), everyone is going to expect that."

Kingsbury said his dealings with owner Michael Bidwill and GM Steve Keim have remained open and similar to what they always have been. The coach did say he and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph watch game video with Bidwill each week to show what is trying to be accomplished on the field.

Bidwill and Keim have been "supportive."

"They understand it's a tough business," Kingsbury said. "We talk through things and have great communication. I understand they have a job to do as well."

The spotlight is going to remain on Kingsbury, and barring a winning streak, the speculation will continue. He knows that.

But he'll coach the way he thinks he needs to coach, and see what that means in the standings.