Kyler Murray Earns NFC Offensive Player Of Week Honor

Kyler Murray, through his first six games in the NFL, has already accomplished a lot of "firsts."

Now he's the first rookie quarterback of the Cardinals to win the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award, which was announced Wednesday morning.

Murray said he found out via a text message from his father.

Murray completed 27 of 37 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns against the Falcons Sunday during a 34-33 win. Murray also rushed for 32 yards, was not sacked and didn't turn the ball over, leading the Cardinals to the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter with a 14-yard scoring pass to running back David Johnson and then scampering five yards on third-and-5 for the game-clinching first down on the following possession.

"It's obviously a cool deal, but I think it speaks volumes of the growth of how we have been playing, attacking every week, and trying to get better each and every day," Murray said.

He became the first rookie quarterback in franchise history to throw for more than 300 yards in a victory, and he has already set the franchise's record for games with 300-plus passing yards with three. Murray also became the first player in NFL history with at least 20 completions in each of his first six games.

Murray is the first Cardinals quarterback to win the NFC's offensive honor since Carson Palmer did it in Week 12 in 2013. The only other Cardinals rookie to have won an offensive player of the week award was running back Ronald Moore in 1993.

Last season, the Cardinals had one weekly winner, with defensive end Chandler Jones honored in Week 5. The Cardinals last had an offensive winner in 2017, when both wide receiver J.J. Nelson (Week 2) and running back Adrian Peterson (Week 6) too home the award.