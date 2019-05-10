Kyler Murray Gets Started With Cardinals At Rookie Minicamp

There will be a learning curve. Murray himself noted that he has yet to know how his young receivers like to run routes, where guys like Isabella, Hakeem Butler and KeeSean Johnson like the ball. There will be another learning curve to handle once Murray starts playing with veterans like Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk.

But Murray's mentality already is in the right place, and Murray said he already felt a "rhythm" with Kingsbury.

"He's been born and bred to do this," Kingsbury said. "I've said it all along."

Murray, surrounded by players as inexperienced as him, insisted he will not change once he starts to work with the veterans.

"I'm leading the same way, practicing the same way," Murray said. "I'm trying to compete and be me."

Perhaps the most difficult part of Murray's opening day was the sore feet he suffered playing in a new pair of cleats, after an old pair he tried to get from home didn't arrive in time. It had been awhile since he had worn cleats in the first place, Murray said, but now, football is here. Now is when Murray starts the process of showing why he was picked No. 1 overall.

It didn't hurt that he impressed a teammate or two the first time out.