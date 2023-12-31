Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Kyler Murray In (Of Course) As Cardinals Get Look At Newcomers

Team has active practice-squad signings against Eagles

Dec 31, 2023
Darren Urban

PHILADELPHIA -- Kyler Murray, who was officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, will play in the game -- which coach Jonathan Gannon had promised all along.

But the Cardinals will also get a pair of players that are recent practice-squad signings their first chance to play for the team as the season comes to a close so GM Monti Ossenfort can get game film on the newcomers. Both tight end Travis Vokolek and outside linebacker Tyreke Smith will be active for the first time -- with linebacker Cameron Thomas inactive for the first time this season.

Cornerback Garrett Williams is back in the lineup after missing last week's game with a knee issue.

The full inactive list:

  • S Qwuantrezz Knight
  • LB Trevor Nowaske
  • OL Carter O'Donnell
  • OL Dennis Daley
  • TE Blake Whiteheart
  • LB Cameron Thomas

