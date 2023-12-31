Kyler Murray In (Of Course) As Cardinals Get Look At Newcomers

PHILADELPHIA -- Kyler Murray, who was officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, will play in the game -- which coach Jonathan Gannon had promised all along.

But the Cardinals will also get a pair of players that are recent practice-squad signings their first chance to play for the team as the season comes to a close so GM Monti Ossenfort can get game film on the newcomers. Both tight end Travis Vokolek and outside linebacker Tyreke Smith will be active for the first time -- with linebacker Cameron Thomas inactive for the first time this season.