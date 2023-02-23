Kyler Murray Is Job One For Offensive Coordinator Drew Petzing

There are challenges to Petzing's first season, with Murray sidelined through training camp and likely the start of the season after his ACL injury. But Petzing has been through something similar, having to juggle quarterbacks in Cleveland last season with Deshaun Watson's suspension and other injuries.

"You have to find a plan to make sure multiple people are ready to go," Petzing said. "That's the nature of the NFL business.

"The experience last year taught me a lot about how to do that."

Gannon said it was "great" for Murray to hear about how Petzing worked through the Browns situation. The head coach wasn't putting any timetable on Murray's return, but "he has been eager to attack his rehab the way he needs to attack it."

"He wanted to play me one-on-one today," Gannon said. "And I will beat him one-on-one."

Gannon also said backup Colt McCoy had a "minor procedure" after the season but didn't sound concerned. McCoy also challenged an incredulous Gannon, a prep hoops star, to one-on-one.

Murray's inability to be on the field figures to make the learning curve of a new playbook more steep, but Petzing is hoping Murray will at least take part in some walkthoughs.

"A lot of it will be more oriented to the classroom, whether its quizzes or watching tape or asking questions," Petzing said. "He's been extremely engaged even in these couple days when we're not talking football. He's ready to go and champing at the bit. I fully trust him grasping the offense even though he's not getting physical reps."

Petzing, like defensive coordinator Nick Rallis the day before, did not get specific about offensive schemes. (Gannon in past interviews said he expected to mostly be in 11, 12, and 13 personnel.) Petzing said the offense will be ever-evolving, and at this point, he still needs to find out his personnel.

Murray's debut is in question. There is uncertainty if DeAndre Hopkins is traded. And four of the five starting offensive linemen are free agents.

As for Petzing's age – 35 – he shrugged it off as a major factor. Earning Murray's trust is the important thing, and Murray's production, as well as the offense's, is upon which Petzing will be judged.