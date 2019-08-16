Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Kyler Murray, Other Cardinals Starters Struggle In Loss To Raiders

Offense and defense have poor nights, but not worried about preseason showing

Aug 15, 2019 at 10:01 PM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

QB Kyler Murray sits in the end zone after taking a safety against the Raiders.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Kliff Kingsbury has made no secret of his desire to stay vanilla this preseason, and sometimes that means you get licked.

The Cardinals' first-teamers played poorly in Thursday night's 33-26 loss to the Raiders, as the defense gave up yards in bunches and the offense was discombobulated and inefficient.

The final image was quarterback Kyler Murray falling backward into his own end zone to avoid a hit early in the second quarter, giving the Raiders a safety and a 26-0 lead.

The big question coming out of it: do the exhibition struggles mean little because the Cardinals barely studied the Raiders, or are they an ominous foreshadowing of another disappointing season?

Both Kingsbury and Murray were unaffected by the poor outcome.

"We didn't look as good we would like to look, but it's the preseason, and this is why it's the preseason," said Murray, who finished the game 3-of-8 for 12 yards. "It's tough because we're not playing the whole game. I don't want to say it's not real, but it's not the regular season, and we're not doing everything that we're going to do."

If history is any guide, there will be no correlation between the Cardinals' stinker and their regular season performance. However, a potentially significant development did arise from the game.

Murray was called for two false start penalties in the first quarter for clapping his hands without the ball being snapped. The officials deemed it an abrupt movement designed to draw the defense offside, which is illegal.

"To me, it's like any other hard count," Murray said. "It's the defense's job to watch the ball. So it really doesn't make sense to me, but we're trying to fix things out right now."

The Cardinals have used a clap to snap the ball throughout training camp, and the inability to fake would make it easy for opposing defenses to time up the snap when Murray moves.

Kingsbury said he is confident the Cardinals can learn how to feign a snap without drawing a penalty and continue to use the method.

"It's the first time for certain officials to see it," Kingsbury said. "We've been in contact with the league and have had great conversations on it. We're going to work through that and make sure everybody is on the same page. We want to be on the same page with them, and make sure we're doing things that they deem legal."

The Cardinals must work that out, and there will be plenty of other teachable moments arising from the contest. On the Raiders' first touchdown, wide receiver Ryan Grant found himself wide open on a simple out route due to a miscommunication between linebacker Jordan Hicks and cornerbacks Byron Murphy and Patrick Peterson.

The first-team offense gained an average of three yards per drive over their four possessions, looking nothing like the group from the preseason opener a week ago. In a microcosm of the night, its best play – a pretty back-shoulder completion form Murray to KeeSean Johnson – was called back for offensive pass interference.

The Cardinals were penalized 14 times for 108 yards in the contest.

"We did it to ourselves," guard J.R. Sweezy said. "It's a positive and a negative, because negatively you saw what we did tonight. Positively, we can fix it. It's all on us."

It is not apropos to say the Cardinals are going back to the drawing board, because Kingsbury did not sketch out a plan to win this game. But after a 3-13 campaign and a risky offseason, there was more angst than usual for a preseason contest.

Raider safety Lamarcus Joyner added some fuel to the fire on the ESPN broadcast during the game, calling the Cardinals offense "pretty boy football." Joyner got the sack on Murray to punctuate Oakland's night, but Kingsbury is confident his ideas will work in the NFL when the real games begin.

"(Joyner) is a really good player and I have a ton of respect for him," Kingsbury said, "and I'm very confident in our offense."

Cardinals vs. Raiders

Images from Thursday night's preseason game at State Farm Stadium

RB David Johnson
1 / 46

RB David Johnson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
S D.J. Swearinger pumps up the team before the game
2 / 46

S D.J. Swearinger pumps up the team before the game

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
CB Patrick Peterson
3 / 46

CB Patrick Peterson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Larry Fitzgerald before the game.
4 / 46

WR Larry Fitzgerald before the game.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray in the pocket.
5 / 46

QB Kyler Murray in the pocket.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray goes over plays with the wide receiver group
6 / 46

QB Kyler Murray goes over plays with the wide receiver group

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
CB Patrick Peterson
7 / 46

CB Patrick Peterson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray throws a pass.
8 / 46

QB Kyler Murray throws a pass.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray on the run.
9 / 46

QB Kyler Murray on the run.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Coach Kliff Kingsbury
10 / 46

Coach Kliff Kingsbury

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB David Johnson heading to the game.
11 / 46

RB David Johnson heading to the game.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray heads to the game.
12 / 46

QB Kyler Murray heads to the game.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray warms up.
13 / 46

QB Kyler Murray warms up.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
S D.J. Swearinger
14 / 46

S D.J. Swearinger

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
15 / 46

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Ralph Freso/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Brett Hundley warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
16 / 46

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Brett Hundley warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Ralph Freso/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
17 / 46

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Ralph Freso/AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
18 / 46

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Ralph Freso/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
19 / 46

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Ralph Freso/AP
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Ryan Grant (19) scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (33) defends during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
20 / 46

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Ryan Grant (19) scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (33) defends during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) takes the field prior to an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
21 / 46

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) takes the field prior to an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Ralph Freso/AP
Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (74) blocks against Oakland Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
22 / 46

Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (74) blocks against Oakland Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles as Oakland Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) defends during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
23 / 46

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles as Oakland Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) defends during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) runs as Oakland Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) defends during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
24 / 46

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) runs as Oakland Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) defends during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) makes a call against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
25 / 46

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) makes a call against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury makes a call against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
26 / 46

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury makes a call against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Ralph Freso/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws during the first half of an an NFL football game as Oakland Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) pursues, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
27 / 46

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws during the first half of an an NFL football game as Oakland Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) pursues, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Ralph Freso/AP
Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) runs as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) defends during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
28 / 46

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) runs as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) defends during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Oakland Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) tackles Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
29 / 46

Oakland Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) tackles Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Ralph Freso/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is helped up by offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert (76) after being sacked for a safety against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
30 / 46

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is helped up by offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert (76) after being sacked for a safety against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden makes a call against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
31 / 46

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden makes a call against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals defensive back Rudy Ford defends during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
32 / 46

Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals defensive back Rudy Ford defends during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is tackled in the end zone for a safety by by Oakland Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner, left, as defensive end Arden Key (99) pursues during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
33 / 46

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is tackled in the end zone for a safety by by Oakland Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner, left, as defensive end Arden Key (99) pursues during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) takes the field prior to an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
34 / 46

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) takes the field prior to an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Ralph Freso/AP
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) is hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive back Nate Brooks (41) during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
35 / 46

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) is hit by Arizona Cardinals defensive back Nate Brooks (41) during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Trent Sherfield (16) celebrates his touchdown against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
36 / 46

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Trent Sherfield (16) celebrates his touchdown against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Ralph Freso/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws as Oakland Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) pursues during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
37 / 46

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws as Oakland Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) pursues during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Ralph Freso/AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Trent Sherfield (16) pulls in a touchdown catch as Oakland Raiders cornerback Nick Nelson (23) defends during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
38 / 46

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Trent Sherfield (16) pulls in a touchdown catch as Oakland Raiders cornerback Nick Nelson (23) defends during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) watches from the sidelines against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
39 / 46

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) watches from the sidelines against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Ralph Freso/AP
Oakland Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (9) signals first down as Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jalen Thompson (38) looks on during the second half of an an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
40 / 46

Oakland Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (9) signals first down as Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jalen Thompson (38) looks on during the second half of an an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) runs as Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) pursues during the first half of an an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
41 / 46

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) runs as Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) pursues during the first half of an an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Ralph Freso/AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hands the football to wide receiver Andy Isabella (89) after Isabella scored a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders during the second half of an an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
42 / 46

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hands the football to wide receiver Andy Isabella (89) after Isabella scored a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders during the second half of an an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Ralph Freso/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Brett Hundley (7) runs as Oakland Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) pursues during the first half of an an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
43 / 46

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Brett Hundley (7) runs as Oakland Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) pursues during the first half of an an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws during the first half of an an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
44 / 46

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws during the first half of an an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Ralph Freso/AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver KeeSean Johnson pulls in a pass as Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21) defends during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
45 / 46

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver KeeSean Johnson pulls in a pass as Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21) defends during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella (89) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Chad Williams (10) during the second half of an an NFL preseason football game Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
46 / 46

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella (89) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Chad Williams (10) during the second half of an an NFL preseason football game Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo by Ralph Freso/AP
Advertising