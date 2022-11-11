Kyler Murray's Playing Status Will Be Game-Day Decision For Cardinals

Seeing if Murray is mobile enough is the same approach the Cardinals took last season when Murray sprained an ankle. In that case, Murray missed three games. McCoy won two of those three starts, and that was with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins also sidelined.

Murray said earlier in the week, asked about potentially moving the pocket more, that he has felt pass rush pressure of late.

"I understand the pressure—it's tough. It's tough," Murray said. "We've got to block better, and our guys know that, but at the same time it is part of the game.."

That was before Murray's injury had become public knowledge. Even when healthy, Aaron Donald in particular and the Rams pass rush have been an issue for the Cardinals, and Murray's ability to scramble becomes more important.

"We don't want him to feel any sort of pressure to not run or not play his game to his extent," Kingsbury said. "We'll make sure he feels fully comfortable if we are going to put him out there on Sunday and we won't know until we run him around gameday."

If Stafford cannot play, the Rams will use backup John Wolford. Wolford was the quarterback who started in the season finale in Los Angeles in 2020 against Murray and the Cardinals when the Cardinals needed to win to get into the playoffs. The Cardinals lost the game, and Murray missed most of the snaps after hurting his ankle early in the contest.

"We'll be prepared for either guy," Kingsbury said.

BAKER PRACTICES