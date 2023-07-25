Kyler Murray Takes Students On Shopping Trip

Kevin and Missy Murray walked through the doors of a Dick's Sporting Goods plenty of times when their son, Kyler, was a young athlete, whether it was a need for basketball, baseball, or football gear.
On Monday, the three of them walked into the familiar store -- but they were not alone.
The Cardinals quarterback surprised four kids from "A Permanent Voice" with a back-to-school shopping spree. When K1 stepped onto the sprinter van when the kids arrived, their shock and excitement was palpable.
"Their faces said it all," Kyler said. "It was genuine, real love. These kids are amazing, and they are grateful."
"A Permanent Voice" was founded in 2018 by Dana Burns in hopes of giving underserved youth an opportunity to find their voice. The kids Kyler was helping Monday all are being raised by their grandparents.
Burns was appreciative of Murray's charity. Throughout the store she was singing his praises, both literally and figuratively, the songs she belted out echoing in the store.
"We got a little bit of heaven today," Burns said. "These are some kids with traumatizing situations. To see them smile, it's just a blessing. It's a joy. You can feel the joy, and they don't even have to smile, but you can feel it. It's a blast."
Kyler had said earlier in the offseason he had hoped to get more involved in the community. This was a step in that direction.
"I want to be able to give back," Kyler said. "God blessed me with the ability to do this type of stuff, and I feel it's necessary to give back to kids. I was once in their shoes."
As he finished the thought, one of the kids asked Kyler if they could get a pair of sunglasses.
"Of course you can," Murray said. "Get whatever you want."
With the QB pushing the shopping cart, the kids roamed up and down the aisles placing items such as shoes, athletic equipment, and clothing -- including the new Cardinals uniforms -- in the bin.
"It gives me a great sense of enjoyment to see him giving back to the community and helping underprivileged kids," Kevin Murray said. "It's part of his role as a leader of an organization. To be blessed the way he's blessed, to give back to others, that's who you are expected to be."
Yes, Kyler Murray is a starting quarterback in the NFL. Yes, he's played under the bright lights in front of sold-out stadiums throughout his career. That's not the Kyler these kids were fortunate enough to spend an afternoon with.
"I think they (the kids) will understand that Kyler is a human. He's a good person," Burns said. "As I teach my workshops with the kids and grandparents, it's about humanity, love, unity. Kyler is humanity and Kyler is the bomb-dot-com, baby."
As the group departed from the store, exchanging hugs and high fives, the thoughts of Kyler's childhood rushed back to the matriarch of the Murray household.
"Being back at Dick's Sporting Goods brings back all of these memories of Kyler when he was little," Missy said. It's heartwarming to see."