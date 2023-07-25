Kyler Murray Takes Students On Shopping Trip

Kyler had said earlier in the offseason he had hoped to get more involved in the community. This was a step in that direction.

"I want to be able to give back," Kyler said. "God blessed me with the ability to do this type of stuff, and I feel it's necessary to give back to kids. I was once in their shoes."

As he finished the thought, one of the kids asked Kyler if they could get a pair of sunglasses.

"Of course you can," Murray said. "Get whatever you want."

With the QB pushing the shopping cart, the kids roamed up and down the aisles placing items such as shoes, athletic equipment, and clothing -- including the new Cardinals uniforms -- in the bin.

"It gives me a great sense of enjoyment to see him giving back to the community and helping underprivileged kids," Kevin Murray said. "It's part of his role as a leader of an organization. To be blessed the way he's blessed, to give back to others, that's who you are expected to be."

Yes, Kyler Murray is a starting quarterback in the NFL. Yes, he's played under the bright lights in front of sold-out stadiums throughout his career. That's not the Kyler these kids were fortunate enough to spend an afternoon with.

"I think they (the kids) will understand that Kyler is a human. He's a good person," Burns said. "As I teach my workshops with the kids and grandparents, it's about humanity, love, unity. Kyler is humanity and Kyler is the bomb-dot-com, baby."

As the group departed from the store, exchanging hugs and high fives, the thoughts of Kyler's childhood rushed back to the matriarch of the Murray household.