Kyler Murray Witness As Girls Flag Football Starts AIA-Sanctioned Era

Arizona is now one of eight states to offer high school girls flag football as a sanctioned sport, and by next year, Hines anticipates that they will expand to nearly 120 teams.

"We have given them an opportunity that hasn't been here before," Hines said.

In conjunction with the Cardinals, Nike provided a $100K check for schools to get jerseys and turn what was once a dream, into a reality.

"They have found a niche and they have found something that they love and they dreamed of playing for so long," said Nicole Bidwill, the sister of owner Michael Bidwill. "A lot of these kids grew up going to our football camps out there in the community. Now they're finally being recognized officially by the AIA, and it's incredibly cool."

Bidwill called the girls "trailblazers" who have the opportunity to impact the community.

"We've been planting these seeds in the community for a long time," Bidwill said. "To see it finally grow into an official high school sport in Arizona, it's just really gratifying."

Cardinals Ring of Honor member Roy Green was standing on the sidelines with a huge smile on his face as his granddaughter, Moriah, was playing for Mountain Pointe. Like her grandfather, she was playing on both sides of the ball.

"Last year when she found out about (girls flag) football, she yelled 'Please I want to go play,' and I said 'Go right ahead,'" Green said. "I've figured out, girls are way tougher than guys. They are way committed and this is great for the girls. The opportunity for them is awesome."

Mountain View came away with the 12-7 victory. Before the game, Mountain View's head coach Jesus Arzaga said the goal is to raise the trophy.