 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Kyzir White Brings Value Added As Cardinals Get Him Back From Injury

Team begins offseason program on Monday in Year Two of Gannon tenure

Apr 15, 2024 at 05:29 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Linebacker Kyzir White takes part in Monday's opening of the Cardinals' offseason program.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Linebacker Kyzir White takes part in Monday's opening of the Cardinals' offseason program.

Perhaps it should've been obvious, back when Kyzir White hurt himself last season in Houston against the Texans, that the linebacker wasn't going to just accept it.

The veteran thought it was just a cramp – not the torn bicep it turned out to be – and played the rest of the drive on defense, playing essentially one-armed. It was not an ideal way to take on NFL blockers, and even when the game ended, White was still in full uniform even as many healthy teammates had changed for the flight home.

After that, he became a de facto assistant coach, because he wasn't going to disappear even with his season over.

"It would drive me crazy being away and doing my own thing," White said Monday, on the first day of the Cardinals' voluntary offseason program. "It was important to me to stay in the building."

White never took a vacation this offseason. Rehab took precedence as he works his way back to being the green dot on defense, pairing with safety Budda Baker as the heart and soul of the unit.

It tracks. White had played the first 683 defensive snaps of the Cardinals' season until he went down.

"He's one of our leaders, one of our high performers, he runs the defense," coach Jonathan Gannon said. "The value added, you can't put a price tag on it."

Safety Budda Baker and the Cardinals' defensive players work out during the first day of the offseason program on Monday.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Safety Budda Baker and the Cardinals' defensive players work out during the first day of the offseason program on Monday.

Year Two of the Gannon era started the two-month process that will encompass draft, OTAs and minicamps, the installations and learning curves every team gets before a final summer break in mid-June. After that, training camp starts in late July.

Some change is coming – Gannon wasn't getting specific – as what he learned as a rookie head coach is put into practice.

"I told them there are some things that are going to be 'same as,' I told them there are some things that are slightly tweaked, and there going to be some brand-new things," Gannon said. "Hopefully the growth we had throughout the year and then this offseason, the players understand that and the why behind it."

White is one of the players that will be key to the implementation.

"They know how we want to operate on a daily basis with our process, and in turn, and they did it last year, but they take it over," Gannon said. "I don't have to tell (linebacker) Mack (Wilson) what is expected. Kyzir tells him. It's a cool thing because you see the connection with the players."

Wilson is one of the Cardinals' defensive free agents signed to bolster the unit; he is similar to White in style and in personality. That is the kind of mentality Gannon seeks on his team and his defense.

"Kyzir, he's a dawg though," Wilson said last month. "I watched him last year before he had his little injury. Kind of reminds me of myself. Downhill thumper, can do it all."

"Put me with a guy like that," Wilson added, punctuating with a sly smile, "you tell me."

White loves the idea of playing with Wilson, but he's the type of player who loves playing with anyone. He's the type of player who loves playing.

He made sure to attack his rehab has hard as he could, and "not have any self-pity." That too plays into the mentality the Cardinals like to have on the roster.

"It's time to get back to work," White said.

Related Content

news

As 20th Pat's Run Arrives, Pat Tillman Remains An Inspiration

Race created to help remember late Cardinals safety
news

Cardinals Draft Party Returns To The Great Lawn

Fun will start at 4 p.m. on April 25
news

Arizona Cardinals Free Agency Tracker 2024

Keep tabs on all of the team's free agents, coming and going 
news

Cardinals Have Reason For Optimism, But Process Still Focus

Healthy QB, draft potential can aid improvement as Gannon gets into second season
news

Monti Ossenfort Knows For Which Type He's Seeking

The average age of Cardinals' nine free agency additions is 27
news

Cardinals Announce Offseason Dates For 2024

Veterans start OTAs on May 22 with minicamp June 11-13
news

Desmond Ridder's QB2 Battle Won't Change Approach

Whether it's the first snap or snap No. 1,063, prep stays the same
news

Five Takeaways From Jonathan Gannon At The NFL Spring Meeting

Cardinals coach talks Kyler in offseason, Kyzir White health, Dortch development
news

Quarterback Remains Driver Of NFL Draft Speculation

Cardinals figure to have options at No. 4 as teams sort evaluations
news

Starting To Get Drafty For Cardinals With Trade Winds Blowing

Ossenfort has taken some potential trade calls and will always listen
news

Experience Of Desmond Ridder Factor In Backup QB Battle

Cardinals have ex-Falcon and Clayton Tune vying for spot behind Murray
Advertising