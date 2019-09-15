Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Lamar Jackson Beats Cardinals With Arm And Legs

Ravens quarterback throws for 272 yards, rushes for 120

Sep 15, 2019 at 03:05 PM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

Defensive tackle Corey Peters tried to corral Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Defensive tackle Corey Peters tried to corral Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

BALTIMORE – Lamar Jackson is such a dynamic athlete that Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury knew some self-inflicted errors would be needed to slow the Ravens quarterback down.

They didn't happen often on Sunday.

Jackson was impressive both with his legs and his arm, completing 24-of-37 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns while adding 120 rushing yards at 7.5 yards per carry to lead Baltimore to a 23-17 win.

Jackson had a perfect passer rating in Baltimore's season opener in Miami, and while he wasn't that good against the Cardinals, his improved accuracy made life tough on the defense.

"Y'all watched Lamar make great throws all day from the pocket," Kingsbury said. "He's improved dramatically there. You've got to tip your hat to him. He's staying in there and throwing it. He can beat you that way, and beat you with his legs. He's going to be hard to handle for anybody."

Jackson helped seal the win by throwing a 41-yard strike to Marquise Brown on third-and-11 when the Cardinals needed a stop to get the ball back. Cornerback Tramaine Brock had nice coverage on the play but Jackson sat in the pocket and delivered a perfectly placed ball.

"It was an excellent play," linebacker Haason Reddick said. "They made one more play than we did, and that's how it is. This is the NFL. Everybody can make plays. It's just about who is going to make the play, so, yes, hat's off to him. That was a great play and he's a great quarterback."

The Cardinals had a couple of chances at interceptions on tipped passes. The biggest one came late in the fourth quarter when cornerback Byron Murphy deflected a ball into the air and safety Budda Baker dove for the ball but couldn't get there in time.

Jackson didn't make many mistakes, and linebacker Jordan Hicks said the Ravens had an answer to the different ways the Cardinals tried to make him uncomfortable.

"When we took one thing away, they did another," Hicks said. "When we took that thing away, they did the other. It's part of the chess match. Obviously there were some plays we wish we had back, but we've just got to keep grinding."

Jackson was ultra-effective on read-option keepers, often turning the corner and picking up big yardage. And then when he didn't run, the threat of it made life difficult on those in coverage.

"He's a special runner," Reddick said. "Anytime you've got a guy like that, you try to be conscious of everything he can do. That way you can be in the best position possible if he does break contain."

Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs was with the Ravens last year when Jackson was a rookie, when Jackson was clearly more dangerous running the ball. Now he sees a more well-rounded player that is a true dual threat.

"He's a phenomenal athlete, and it's good to see him grow," Suggs said.

Cardinals At Ravens

Images from the Cardinals' Week 2 game in Baltimore

OLB Cassius Marsh gets a sack.
1 / 40

OLB Cassius Marsh gets a sack.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals outside linebacker Terrell Suggs warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Baltimore.
2 / 40

Cardinals outside linebacker Terrell Suggs warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Baltimore.

Photo by Gail Burton/AP
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws to a receiver in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Baltimore.
3 / 40

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws to a receiver in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Baltimore.

Photo by Nick Wass/AP
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws to a receiver in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Baltimore.
4 / 40

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws to a receiver in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Baltimore.

Photo by Nick Wass/AP
Defensive tackle Corey Peters tried to corral Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
5 / 40

Defensive tackle Corey Peters tried to corral Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
OLB Terrell Suggs breaks down the huddle
6 / 40

OLB Terrell Suggs breaks down the huddle

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals wide receiver Damiere Byrd rushes the ball in the first half of an NFL football gameÂ against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Baltimore.
7 / 40

Cardinals wide receiver Damiere Byrd rushes the ball in the first half of an NFL football gameÂ against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Baltimore.

Photo by Gail Burton/AP
QB Kyler Murray warms up before the game.
8 / 40

QB Kyler Murray warms up before the game.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray scrambles with the ball.
9 / 40

QB Kyler Murray scrambles with the ball.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Ravens tight end Nick Boyle, left, is tackled by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (33) and outside linebacker Haason Reddick as he rushes the ball in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Baltimore.
10 / 40

Ravens tight end Nick Boyle, left, is tackled by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (33) and outside linebacker Haason Reddick as he rushes the ball in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Baltimore.

Photo by Nick Wass/AP
CB Byron Murphy before the game.
11 / 40

CB Byron Murphy before the game.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
RB David Johnson carries the ball.
12 / 40

RB David Johnson carries the ball.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals outside linebacker Terrell Suggs warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Baltimore.
13 / 40

Cardinals outside linebacker Terrell Suggs warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Baltimore.

Photo by Gail Burton/AP
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs with the ball.
14 / 40

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs with the ball.

Photo by Nick Wass/AP
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, left, celebrates his touchdown with teammate Willie Snead in the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Baltimore.
15 / 40

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, left, celebrates his touchdown with teammate Willie Snead in the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Baltimore.

Photo by Nick Wass/AP
WR KeeSean Johnson hauls in a 31-yard catch.
16 / 40

WR KeeSean Johnson hauls in a 31-yard catch.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Damiere Byrd (14) dives as he rushes the ball in the first half.
17 / 40

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Damiere Byrd (14) dives as he rushes the ball in the first half.

Photo by Gail Burton/AP
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury, right, speaks with quarterback Kyler Murray in the first half of Sunday.
18 / 40

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury, right, speaks with quarterback Kyler Murray in the first half of Sunday.

Photo by Gail Burton/AP
Ravens running back Justice Hill rushes the ball against the Cardinals.
19 / 40

Ravens running back Justice Hill rushes the ball against the Cardinals.

Photo by Nick Wass/AP
Cardinals wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, right, catches a pass in front of Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr.
20 / 40

Cardinals wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, right, catches a pass in front of Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr.

Photo by Nick Wass/AP
Cardinals wide receiver Damiere Byrd, right, rushes against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett, from left, inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor and defensive lineman Patrick Ricard.
21 / 40

Cardinals wide receiver Damiere Byrd, right, rushes against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett, from left, inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor and defensive lineman Patrick Ricard.

Photo by Nick Wass/AP
Ravens running back Justice Hill, left, dives but is unable to score a touchdown as he is tackled by Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks.
22 / 40

Ravens running back Justice Hill, left, dives but is unable to score a touchdown as he is tackled by Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks.

Photo by Nick Wass/AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, left, tries to break free from Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr after making a catch.
23 / 40

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, left, tries to break free from Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr after making a catch.

Photo by Nick Wass/AP
WR Larry Fitzgerald runs after the catch in Batimore in 2019
24 / 40
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Cyrus Jones, right, rushes against Arizona Cardinals long snapper Aaron Brewer.
25 / 40

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Cyrus Jones, right, rushes against Arizona Cardinals long snapper Aaron Brewer.

Photo by Gail Burton/AP
Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram, left, rushes past Arizona Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks.
26 / 40

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram, left, rushes past Arizona Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks.

Photo by Nick Wass/AP
Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury watches the second half against the Baltimore Ravens.
27 / 40

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury watches the second half against the Baltimore Ravens.

Photo by Gail Burton/AP
Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk rushes the ball in the second half against the Ravens.
28 / 40

Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk rushes the ball in the second half against the Ravens.

Photo by Nick Wass/AP
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, left, tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as Jackson rushes the ball.
29 / 40

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, left, tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as Jackson rushes the ball.

Photo by Nick Wass/AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, embraces Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Terrell Suggs after Suggs tackled Jackson on a play in the second half.
30 / 40

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, embraces Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Terrell Suggs after Suggs tackled Jackson on a play in the second half.

Photo by Nick Wass/AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, right, catches a pass in front of Baltimore Ravens strong safety Tony Jefferson in the second half.
31 / 40

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, right, catches a pass in front of Baltimore Ravens strong safety Tony Jefferson in the second half.

Photo by Gail Burton/AP
Cardinals tight end Charles Clay (85) rushes against Baltimore Ravens linebacker Chris Board.
32 / 40

Cardinals tight end Charles Clay (85) rushes against Baltimore Ravens linebacker Chris Board.

Photo by Gail Burton/AP
Baltimore Ravens defenders tackle Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) in the second half.
33 / 40

Baltimore Ravens defenders tackle Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) in the second half.

Photo by Gail Burton/AP
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) scores a touchdown in the second half to make the score 20-15.
34 / 40

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) scores a touchdown in the second half to make the score 20-15.

Photo by Gail Burton/AP
Kyler Murray sits on the Cardinals sideline in the second half.
35 / 40

Kyler Murray sits on the Cardinals sideline in the second half.

Photo by Gail Burton/AP
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald rushes the ball in the second half against the Ravens.
36 / 40

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald rushes the ball in the second half against the Ravens.

Photo by Gail Burton/AP
Cardinals wide receiver KeeSean Johnson scores a two-point conversion in the second half to make the score 20-17 in the fourth quarter.
37 / 40

Cardinals wide receiver KeeSean Johnson scores a two-point conversion in the second half to make the score 20-17 in the fourth quarter.

Photo by Gail Burton/AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, rushes past Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker in the second half.
38 / 40

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, rushes past Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker in the second half.

Photo by Nick Wass/AP
Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, left, walks off the field after speaking with Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, right, after the game. Baltimore won 23-17.
39 / 40

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, left, walks off the field after speaking with Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, right, after the game. Baltimore won 23-17.

Photo by Gail Burton/AP
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, right, shakes hands with Cardinals defensive back Chris Jones after the game. Baltimore won 23-17.
40 / 40

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, right, shakes hands with Cardinals defensive back Chris Jones after the game. Baltimore won 23-17.

Photo by Nick Wass/AP
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2023: Defensive Line

Additions possible as training camp arrives

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2023: Special Teams

Punter battle highlights unit as it heads into training camp

news

Former Cardinals Coach Vince Tobin Passes Away

Led franchise to first postseason win in 51 years

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2023: Inside Linebacker

Team will look much different in this spot with new coaching staff

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2023: Running Back

Team looks like it will recommit to the running game

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2023: Safety

Baker and Thompson help form best unit on team

news

You've Got Mail: Summer Vacation Begins

Guest host Craig Grialou talks training camp, Paris and Kyler future

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2023: Wide Receiver

Team moves on from Hopkins and now go Hollywood

news

The Freak: Owen Pappoe Seeks To Turn Athletic Gifts Into Football Success

Rookie linebacker plans to be NFL strength coach after playing career

news

Joel Honigford Hoping To Catch On As Cardinals Tight End

Former Michigan offensive lineman had one college reception

news

Depth Of Field: Captures By Clark

Exploring downtown Phoenix through the lens of the Cardinals photographer and cornerback Kei'Trel Clark

news

You've Got Mail: Cardinals Head Into The Offseason

Topics include Simmons' move, Marco Wilson, and fifth-year options

Advertising