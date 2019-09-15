Lamar Jackson Beats Cardinals With Arm And Legs

The Cardinals had a couple of chances at interceptions on tipped passes. The biggest one came late in the fourth quarter when cornerback Byron Murphy deflected a ball into the air and safety Budda Baker dove for the ball but couldn't get there in time.

Jackson didn't make many mistakes, and linebacker Jordan Hicks said the Ravens had an answer to the different ways the Cardinals tried to make him uncomfortable.

"When we took one thing away, they did another," Hicks said. "When we took that thing away, they did the other. It's part of the chess match. Obviously there were some plays we wish we had back, but we've just got to keep grinding."

Jackson was ultra-effective on read-option keepers, often turning the corner and picking up big yardage. And then when he didn't run, the threat of it made life difficult on those in coverage.

"He's a special runner," Reddick said. "Anytime you've got a guy like that, you try to be conscious of everything he can do. That way you can be in the best position possible if he does break contain."

Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs was with the Ravens last year when Jackson was a rookie, when Jackson was clearly more dangerous running the ball. Now he sees a more well-rounded player that is a true dual threat.