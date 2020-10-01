Larry Fitzgerald, Albertsons/Safeway, Cardinals Donate $120,000 to Boys & Girls Club

Cardinals Charities has partnered with Larry Fitzgerald's "First Down Fund" and Albertsons/Safeway to donate $120,000 towards nutrition programming for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley will use the money as part of their Healthy Lifestyles platform, which is guided by the principle that every young person should be equipped to make healthy decisions resulting in social, emotional and physical well-being. Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley is one of the largest nonprofit meal providers in the state and during the pandemic, families were disproportionately impacted as they missed meals from schools.

"One of the most important things that we provide for youth is that we serve two nutritious meals and a snack every day," said Marcia Mintz, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley. "The Clubs serve over 700,000 meals and snacks a year to kids who struggle with food insecurity. This year, thanks to the Arizona Cardinals, Larry Fitzgerald, Safeway and Albertsons, their support is going to allow us to continue our expanded program hours and meal offerings for our kids and their families throughout the year."

Fitzgerald, a co-winner of the 2016 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, created the "First Down Fund" in 2005 to help support several charitable initiatives, raise money for charity and inspire others to give. During the last year, the "First Down Fund" has made grants totally more than $1 million.

"I'm elated to be able to have my First Down Fund partnered with Albertsons/Safeway and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley," Fitzgerald said. "They're a wonderful organization, and anytime you can do something to provide meals for kids that are hungry, you've got to feel like you're doing it the right way. Being part of the Boys & Girls Club growing up in Minneapolis, I know the profound impact they have on young people in our communities, and I'm just really happy I can be associated with such a wonderful cause."