If Cardinals Win Super Bowl? Larry Fitzgerald Says He'll Be Done

CARDINALS IN GOOD SHAPE AT CB WITH DRE KIRKPATRICK

The Cardinals signed veteran cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick to start, and while he is set to do so, it's not lost on defensive coordinator that Kirkpatrick has only been in camp since Aug. 24 and who is still working on his conditioning.

"He's in OK shape," Joseph said. "That's a guess how much he can play at full speed."

Joseph said the Cardinals have already planned to use multiple players at that spot but "hopefully he can get most of the snaps." Byron Murphy has gotten plenty of practice as the No. 2 cornerback after Robert Alford was lost with a pectoral injury, and Murphy of course played outside much of last season.

"(Dre) knows his body," said Joseph, who is close with Kirkpatrick after the two spent two seasons together with the Bengals. "If he can't go the entire game, he will say something to me and we'll adjust."

Joseph added that Kirkpatrick's veteran presence has helped in the secondary.

"Dre is fitting in just fine," No. 1 cornerback Patrick Peterson said. "He's made our defense better."

FIRE HAZE IN THE BAY AREA AND WHAT IT MEANS

The videos and photos coming out of the Bay Area this week because of the many wildfires has been scary to see, but the 49ers have been able to continue to practice and the air quality has actually been surprisingly good considering what the area looks like.

The Air Quality Index has to be 200 or above for practices or a game to be canceled, according to the NFL. Thursday's reading was 76, and the hope is that it will improve even further going into the weekend.

"Hopefully the firefighters out there are staying safe and can put the fires out out there so we can breathe some clean air," Fitzgerald said.

FITZGERALD, HOPKINS PRACTICE FULL

As the Cardinals moved closer to Sunday's opener, the key players all practiced fully: wide receivers Hopkins and Fitzgerald both returned after a limited session Wednesday (and running back Kenyan Drake hasn't been on the injury report at all.)

Wide receiver KeeSean Johnson was added to the injury report for a non-injury reason as a DNP. Offensive lineman Josh Jones (ankle) didn't practice while tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) remained limited.