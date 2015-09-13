Larry Fitzgerald's Experience On Display

throw it as fast as he wants and those guys will run underneath it."

Even though Fitzgerald's legs may have slowed down, he proved against New Orleans there are other facets of his game which have gotten better with experience. Michael Floyd played sparingly with the three dislocated fingers on his hand, which had Fitzgerald moving around on offense, and he did so seamlessly. The 32-year-old's six receptions resulted in a team-best 87 yards.

The transition wasn't always so smooth in Bruce Arians' first two years running the offense.

"My first eight, nine years, I was extensively outside the numbers," Fitzgerald said. "It's a different world inside. The game is a lot faster. Guys are a lot bigger. When you're getting tackled outside the numbers usually it's a guy you're much bigger than. It's taken me a little time to get used to it, but at this age and the way I'm playing now, I feel like I'm much more of a complete player."

Fitzgerald said his run-blocking has improved – running back David Johnson said Fitzgerald blocked two guys on his late touchdown catch -- and he's not always needed to be a focal point of the passing game these days because the team has a variety of weapons. He's still a receiver first, though, and Fitzgerald said there was an extra pep in his step this week after a quick chat with Arians.

"On Wednesday, Coach, I was walking by him in the hallway and he told me to get ready," Fitzgerald said. "I was excited for the week, the gameplan. I knew I would be involved, and I just wanted to make sure I was doing my job and trying to be active, trying to be a spark for my team today."

FELLS EXCELS AS CONFIDENCE GROWS

Darren Fells was a professional basketball player a couple years ago and in a fight to make the Cardinals' roster last season. With each passing week, he makes himself a more integral part of this club.