Larry Fitzgerald Sees How DeAndre Hopkins Can Help More Than Just Him

There are bigger things to worry about right now than football, and Larry Fitzgerald understands that. It's why he went out this week to help deliver meals to first responders and medical professionals who are helping the Valley through COVID-19.

Eventually, though, there figures to be football. Every morning, the veteran wide receiver said, he works out in preparation of his 17th season -- "That's an obligation you've got to make," Fitzgerald said -- and has been part of the Zoom meetings as the offseason program got started this week to install the offense.

As the wide receivers hold those meetings, Fitz knows who will be around him on the depth chart this season. The trade for DeAndre Hopkins not only took the Cardinals off the hook from needing to draft a wideout, it meant they got one of the best receivers in the game.

"I've been a big fan of his since Clemson and followed his career," Fitzgerald said. "Phenomenal player. What he's accomplished already in short seven years is spectacular. He understands what it takes. Anybody you can add who is a perennial all-pro player to your team is usually a good thing."

Hopkins' arrival and the non-draft fallout also means the Cardinals have a wide-open ability to work on the progression of their 2019 wideout class of Andy Isabella, Hakeem Butler and KeeSean Johnson. It means there could be more down-the-field work for Christian Kirk.

But how Hopkins may impact Fitzgerald is the most intriguing. It's been a minute since Fitzgerald wasn't considered the No. 1 receiver on the Cardinals -- probably his rookie year of 2004, when he was just getting started and Anquan Boldin was coming off a Rookie of the Year season. Fitzgerald isn't the same player he was in his prime, but he's still dangerous, and perhaps moreso if defenses have to think mostly about Hopkins when Kyler Murray drops back to pass.

Of course, Fitzgerald was quick to shrug off how Hopkins could make a difference to him directly.