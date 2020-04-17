DeAndre Hopkins Comes To Cardinals With 'Mindset' Of Being Best

Coming to a team with Kliff Kingsbury calling plays and Kyler Murray at quarterback intrigued Hopkins. He sees himself as a good fit in a wide receivers room alongside guys like Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk. Already, he said, he's had discussions with players about how to progress this offseason even if it has to be virtually – "Communication is going to be key," but he said he's made an effort to watch video from last year's team to get a sense of what the Cardinals like to do.

"I think I've watched Kyler highlights more than I've ever watched my own highlights," Hopkins said.

He's been embraced by his teammates, even if it's just been through text and phone, and already made a mark in his new city when he donated $150,000 to the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund soon after the trade came to light.

"That's always been a mission of mine and my family, to give back," Hopkins said. "Mr. (Michael) Bidwill has been a great leader for the state and for the area, from what I've been told, and I thought it'd be cool for me to morally and financially support that state. I asked Mr. Bidwill how I can help out. He suggested some things and we went from there."

Former college teammates like Jaron Brown and Andre Ellington praised the organization when talking to Hopkins, and he already has a long relationship with Fitzgerald as two of the best receivers in the game.

Hopkins noted he reached out to Fitzgerald when he planned on holding out in 2016 before receiving his most recent contract extension. Fitzgerald counseled against it – "Your play is going to speak for itself," Fitz told him – and Hopkins ended a one-day training camp holdout. He eventually got his contract following the season.

"Fitz always had the utmost respect from myself," Hopkins said.

That could play a factor when it comes to the contract upgrade Hopkins is seeking. Keim said the two sides have talked. Hopkins, who has three years left on his current deal and is scheduled to make $12.5 million this season, said those conversations are between his agent and the team.

Asked if he planned to take part in the voluntary offseason work, virtual or otherwise, Hopkins said "I play football for a living, and I'm going to do everything I can to catch up with the team when that day comes, when I can ."

It's not like Hopkins isn't already focused on a path to being or remaining the best. The mindset doesn't change.