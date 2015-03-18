Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Larry Fitzgerald Talks Adrian Peterson, Free Agency

Wide receiver golfs in Pro-Am and then discusses Vikings running back and friend

Mar 18, 2015 at 07:52 AM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

FPAFitzAndreCelebrateMAIN.jpg


Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (right) and former teammate/Redskins wide receiver Andre Roberts celebrate Fitzgerald's made putt Wednesday at the LPGA Founders Cup Pro-Am.


Larry Fitzgerald showed off his improving golf game in the Pro-Am of the LPGA Founders Cup Wednesday afternoon, sinking putts and hitting approach shots which helped keep his group on the leaderboard for much of the day.

He joked afterward about joining the PGA Champions Tour in 20 years, before admitting that's probably wishful thinking. Cardinals fans, meanwhile, have a dream of their own, hoping Fitzgerald will be joined by another perennial Pro Bowl skill player on offense next year.

Vikings star running back Adrian Peterson is reportedly unhappy in Minnesota, and there has been rampant speculation he could be

traded to the Cardinals if the relationship can't be smoothed out. Fitzgerald and Peterson are friends, and the Cardinals star wideout said the addition of a running back of that caliber would be a "game-changer."

"Obviously, he's an MVP-caliber player," Fitzgerald said. "Everybody knows that. Any team he ends up with -- or if he stays with the Vikings -- is going to have a great back. If he was to come play here, it would obviously mean a tremendous amount for our ballclub."

There is a lot of focus on the possible addition of Peterson, as well as the six players the Cardinals signed during the first week of free agency. While Fitzgerald is excited about the direction of the team, he said there is a downside to this portion of the offseason -- the departure of several long-time teammates.

"As a player, it's always a tough time of year," Fitzgerald said. "You make new acquisitions, but a lot of guys you play with – the Lyle Sendleins, Darnell Docketts, players like that -- moving on, it's never easy."

Cornerback Antonio Cromartie didn't have the same tenure as Dockett and Sendlein, but is also a big loss after playing well opposite Patrick Peterson last year. However, Fitzgerald said it's impossible to blame Cromartie for his decision to return to the Jets on a four-year, $32 million deal with $20 million guaranteed.

"You would have left too," Fitzgerald said. "That's a no-brainer. Business is business."

Fitzgerald's name has not avoided the rumor mill this offseason. Mutiple reports said the Browns wanted Fitzgerald in a trade before he restructured his contract in early February, and there was recent speculation he would be the return piece if Peterson was sent to Arizona.

Fitzgerald said he's had a no-trade clause for the majority of his career -- and one was built into his renegotiated contract -- so he's conditioned to avoid the rumors.

"I don't pay attention to all that talking and stuff," Fitzgerald said. "I'm just working on my golf game right now."

Cards in Founders Cup Pro-Am

Larry Fitzgerald, Patrick Peterson, Bradley Sowell and Drew Stanton played in the Founders Cup Pro-Am on Wednesday

WR Larry Fitzgerald walking to the green
WR Larry Fitzgerald walking to the green

Fitzgerald and Redskins WR Andre Roberts line up the putt
Fitzgerald and Redskins WR Andre Roberts line up the putt

Fitzgerald putts the ball
Fitzgerald putts the ball

A fist pump after sinking the putt
A fist pump after sinking the putt

Andre Roberts congratulates Larry Fitzgerald on the made putt
Andre Roberts congratulates Larry Fitzgerald on the made putt

More high-fives for Fitzgerald
More high-fives for Fitzgerald

CB Patrick Peterson shoots from the fairway
CB Patrick Peterson shoots from the fairway

Peterson putts from the green
Peterson putts from the green

Peterson points to his group after sinking the putt
Peterson points to his group after sinking the putt

Peterson congratulated by his group on the made putt
Peterson congratulated by his group on the made putt

QB Drew Stanton looking at the putting line
QB Drew Stanton looking at the putting line

Stanton with a putt
Stanton with a putt

T Bradley Sowell uses an iron from the fairway
T Bradley Sowell uses an iron from the fairway

Sowell putting from the green
Sowell putting from the green

Advertising