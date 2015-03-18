Larry Fitzgerald Talks Adrian Peterson, Free Agency

traded to the Cardinals if the relationship can't be smoothed out. Fitzgerald and Peterson are friends, and the Cardinals star wideout said the addition of a running back of that caliber would be a "game-changer."

"Obviously, he's an MVP-caliber player," Fitzgerald said. "Everybody knows that. Any team he ends up with -- or if he stays with the Vikings -- is going to have a great back. If he was to come play here, it would obviously mean a tremendous amount for our ballclub."

There is a lot of focus on the possible addition of Peterson, as well as the six players the Cardinals signed during the first week of free agency. While Fitzgerald is excited about the direction of the team, he said there is a downside to this portion of the offseason -- the departure of several long-time teammates.

"As a player, it's always a tough time of year," Fitzgerald said. "You make new acquisitions, but a lot of guys you play with – the Lyle Sendleins, Darnell Docketts, players like that -- moving on, it's never easy."

Cornerback Antonio Cromartie didn't have the same tenure as Dockett and Sendlein, but is also a big loss after playing well opposite Patrick Peterson last year. However, Fitzgerald said it's impossible to blame Cromartie for his decision to return to the Jets on a four-year, $32 million deal with $20 million guaranteed.

"You would have left too," Fitzgerald said. "That's a no-brainer. Business is business."

Fitzgerald's name has not avoided the rumor mill this offseason. Mutiple reports said the Browns wanted Fitzgerald in a trade before he restructured his contract in early February, and there was recent speculation he would be the return piece if Peterson was sent to Arizona.

Fitzgerald said he's had a no-trade clause for the majority of his career -- and one was built into his renegotiated contract -- so he's conditioned to avoid the rumors.