Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Larry Fitzgerald Working On His Legacy

Veteran wide receiver starts 12th season "good" with his role and his place in Arizona

Sep 10, 2015 at 10:25 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald greets teammate Tyrann Mathieu during introductions of a preseason game.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald greets teammate Tyrann Mathieu during introductions of a preseason game.

The other wide receivers took the spotlight in training camp.

Whether it was John Brown's burgeoning stardom or Michael Floyd's hand injury or rookie J.J. Nelson's emergence as a deep threat, they were the ones who attracted the storylines. Larry Fitzgerald remained in the background.

His story came in February, when he and the team renegotiated his contract to lower his salary cap number and make sure Fitzgerald remained an Arizona Cardinal. When training camp began, Fitzgerald quietly had an excellent month of practice, even as the other pass catchers took the headlines.

As Fitzgerald is set to begin his 12th NFL season Sunday against the Saints, nothing else has changed. Coach Bruce Arians has said multiple times the days of Fitzgerald's gaudy stats are over. Fitzgerald plays multiple positions, running shorter routes than he once did. He hasn't had 1,000 yards in a season since 2011.

But if his willingness to work with the Cardinals to stay around meant anything (and it didn't hurt that the Cardinals guaranteed him $22 million for the next two seasons), it was that Fitzgerald has come to terms with how he's used and the team with which he plays.

Fitzgerald wouldn't get quite that specific – he loathes talking about such things in detail – but said he's content.

"I'm good with anything," Fitzgerald said Thursday after the media hoard had left. "At this point I'm glad I can still play in the same place and continue to live the dream."

Quarterback Carson Palmer has talked multiple times about his comfort in Arians' offense and how much better he is three years into the learning curve. Fitzgerald echoes the sentiment, after battling his way through different positions and option routes he never had to worry about during the pre-Arians years.

As an offense, "I feel like it's our time to take off, really," Fitzgerald said. "The last two years the defense has been the best unit. I think it's time for us to take that mantle."

Having the superstar work to embrace his role was another reason the Cardinals wanted to keep him around, even at a high salary. The current Fitzgerald has become one of the better run-blocking wide receivers in the NFL, frequently crucial when the Cards go to the ground game.

"He's so far advanced," offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin said. "He even came in the O-line room this morning (and) I taught him a couple of things he needed to know in the run game.

"If you ask Larry, he wants to stay off that accountability sheet, and when that thing goes up in the morning in the team meeting, he does not want to see his number. He's way ahead of where he's been in the past."

The past also gives hints to a Fitz statistical semi-revival. Lost in the injury-riddled 2014 season of Palmer was the chemistry he and Fitzgerald found midway through last season – after Palmer's shoulder injury but before his ACL tear (and before Fitzgerald was hobbled with a knee injury.) During that stretch, Fitzgerald and Palmer connected 31 times for 461 yards in five games, a pace that in a small sample size had Fitzgerald on a 1,000-yard pace.

Fitzgerald never was into talking statistical goals much anyway. These days, with the passing offense potentially Brown's one day, Floyd's another and Fitzgerald's the third week, it seems even less necessary. He has become a huge emotional force for the team, his demonstrative outbursts after important catches hard not to notice.

Fitzgerald talks about feeling fortunate just to be entering his 12th season in a league where many players are done after four. "It means you were doing something right," he noted.

He's committed to being a Cardinal and not chasing a destination that might have been more statistically friendly. He remains the face of the franchise -- a player that, even after a camp where the cameras found the other receivers more often, was surrounded by the media for his weekly Thursday session.

Bring up the word "legacy," and Fitzgerald pauses only briefly.

"Still working on it," Fitzgerald said. "The book has not ended yet. Every day keep working on my craft, and hopefully create a good one for myself when I'm done."

Larry Fitzgerald through the years

Enjoy images of Larry Fitzgerald throughout his Cardinals career.

WR Larry Fitzgerald after getting drafted by the Cardinals in 2004.
1 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald after getting drafted by the Cardinals in 2004.

WR Larry Fitzgerald with K Neil Rackers at the 2006 Pro Bowl.
2 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald with K Neil Rackers at the 2006 Pro Bowl.

WR Larry Fitzgerald breaks away for his fourth-quarter touchdown in the Super Bowl.
3 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald breaks away for his fourth-quarter touchdown in the Super Bowl.

WR Larry Fitzgerald catches a touchdown pass against the 49ers in Mexico City.
4 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald catches a touchdown pass against the 49ers in Mexico City.

WR Larry Fitzgerald shakes the hand of a young fan.
5 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald shakes the hand of a young fan.

WR Larry Fitzgerald before a game in 2005.
6 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald before a game in 2005.

WR Larry Fitzgerald with his 2004 Cardinals draft mates (from left) DT Darnell Dockett, DE Antonio Smith and LB Karlos Dansby.
7 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald with his 2004 Cardinals draft mates (from left) DT Darnell Dockett, DE Antonio Smith and LB Karlos Dansby.

WR Larry Fitzgerald in 2006 against the 49ers.
8 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald in 2006 against the 49ers.

WR Larry Fitzgerald stands on a segway and signs autographs.
9 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald stands on a segway and signs autographs.

WR Larry Fitzgerald dives for the end zone against the Panthers.
10 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald dives for the end zone against the Panthers.

S Adrian Wilson puts WR Larry Fitzgerald in a playful headlock before a game.
11 / 31

S Adrian Wilson puts WR Larry Fitzgerald in a playful headlock before a game.

WR Larry Fitzgerald has his hair cover his face at training camp in 2007.
12 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald has his hair cover his face at training camp in 2007.

WR Larry Fitzgerald catches a pass against the Cowboys.
13 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald catches a pass against the Cowboys.

WR Larry Fitzgerald runs off the field after beating the Eagles for the NFC title.
14 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald runs off the field after beating the Eagles for the NFC title.

A cardboard cutout of WR Larry Fitzgerald's head in Jacksonville.
15 / 31

A cardboard cutout of WR Larry Fitzgerald's head in Jacksonville.

WR Larry Fitzgerald catches a pass against the Falcons.
16 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald catches a pass against the Falcons.

WR Larry Fitzgerald catches a pass over a Vikings defender.
17 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald catches a pass over a Vikings defender.

WR Larry Fitzgerald at Super Bowl media day.
18 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald at Super Bowl media day.

WR Larry Fitzgerald celebrates with fans after a touchdown.
19 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald celebrates with fans after a touchdown.

WR Larry Fitzgerald stretches for the end zone against the Buccaneers.
20 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald stretches for the end zone against the Buccaneers.

WR Larry Fitzgerald is ecstatic following his fourth-quarter touchdown in the Super Bowl.
21 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald is ecstatic following his fourth-quarter touchdown in the Super Bowl.

Four Broncos close in on WR Larry Fitzgerald.
22 / 31

Four Broncos close in on WR Larry Fitzgerald.

WR Larry Fitzgerald playing some golf.
23 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald playing some golf.

WR Larry Fitzgerald interviewed by reporters.
24 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald interviewed by reporters.

WR Larry Fitzgerald after winning the NFC.
25 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald after winning the NFC.

WR Larry Fitzgerald catches a touchdown pass against the Rams as a rookie.
26 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald catches a touchdown pass against the Rams as a rookie.

WR Larry Fitzgerald with a touchdown against the Colts.
27 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald with a touchdown against the Colts.

WR Larry Fitzgerald with Randy Moss.
28 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald with Randy Moss.

WR Larry Fitzgerald greets the crowd at a rally following the Super Bowl.
29 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald greets the crowd at a rally following the Super Bowl.

WR Larry Fitzgerald hugs coach Bruce Arians.
30 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald hugs coach Bruce Arians.

WR Larry Fitzgerald reaches for the pylon against the Bears.
31 / 31

WR Larry Fitzgerald reaches for the pylon against the Bears.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After Preseason Finale, Cardinals Still Have Quarterback Question

Team finishes with 18-17 victory over Vikings on road
news

How To Watch: Cardinals At Vikings, Preseason Week 3

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals at the Minnesota Vikings on August 26, 2023.
news

Final Chance For Cardinals Bubble Boys To Make Roster Case

Team faces Vikings in final preseason game
news

QB Addition: Cardinals Trade For Joshua Dobbs

Veteran has ties to both Petzing and Ossenfort
news

Cardinals Deal Backup Tackle Josh Jones To Texans

Had surplus at position; Beachum figures to be third tackle
news

Cardinals Trade Isaiah Simmons To New York Giants For Draft Pick

Team receives a seventh-round pick in 2024 for former first-round choice
news

Cardinals Learning About Themselves In Practice With Vikings

Players hoping for bounce-back work heading into second day
news

Larry Fitzgerald Makes Appearance At Cardinals-Vikings Practice

Notes: Former wide receiver has house in home state; Two linemen on baby duty
news

Cardinals Head To Minnesota For Joint Practice 'Games'

Extra work against Vikings will aid final analysis of roster construction
news

You've Got Mail: Preseason Week In Minnesota

Topics include QB battles, Gannon's game temperament; and potential waiver claims
news

First Work For Keaontay Ingram Helps In Battle For Second Spot

Running back trying to earn playing time behind Conner
news

Cardinals Hire Jeremy Walls As New Chief Operating Officer

Spent last decade with Dolphins; also worked in market for Suns, D-Backs
Advertising