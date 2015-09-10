Larry Fitzgerald Working On His Legacy

Fitzgerald wouldn't get quite that specific – he loathes talking about such things in detail – but said he's content.

"I'm good with anything," Fitzgerald said Thursday after the media hoard had left. "At this point I'm glad I can still play in the same place and continue to live the dream."

Quarterback Carson Palmer has talked multiple times about his comfort in Arians' offense and how much better he is three years into the learning curve. Fitzgerald echoes the sentiment, after battling his way through different positions and option routes he never had to worry about during the pre-Arians years.

As an offense, "I feel like it's our time to take off, really," Fitzgerald said. "The last two years the defense has been the best unit. I think it's time for us to take that mantle."

Having the superstar work to embrace his role was another reason the Cardinals wanted to keep him around, even at a high salary. The current Fitzgerald has become one of the better run-blocking wide receivers in the NFL, frequently crucial when the Cards go to the ground game.

"He's so far advanced," offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin said. "He even came in the O-line room this morning (and) I taught him a couple of things he needed to know in the run game.