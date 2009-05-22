Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Learning from B-Rob

May 22, 2009 at 06:01 AM

With defensive line coach Ron Aiken done making his point to Calais Campbell during drills at

brobteachblog.jpg

one point of Thursday's workout – Aiken was moving on to get in Alan Branch's ear – veteran Bryan Robinson took over. For the next couple of minutes, Robinson tutored his teammate on whatever it was the linemen were working on. Campbell, of course, is in line to replace Antonio Smith as the Cards' starting defensive end. Having a veteran like Robinson – who remains the starter at nose tackle right now –helping Campbell in the process can only help.

"We have a D-line coach, but I think it's good you also have a guy who understands what he wants out of the defense and maybe I can put it in my terms so our guys can understand it better," Robinson said. "I give a lot of credit to coach Aiken that he allows me to do that. I've been around a lot of D-line coaches that, if you say something, you feel like you are stepping on their toes. He's not that type of guy. We all win. I don't want to be the coach. I am here as a player. But I have played pretty every much every system, I know pretty much every technique so I know what you want done."

I believed last year Robinson's arrival was a big deal for the Cardinals, not only as a guy who filled a crucial role on the defense but also in the locker room. He has the perfect attitude in drawing teammates together, important on a defensive line that had lots of different personalities. Coaching also intrigues him in the future; in fact, Robinson was helping teach at his alma mater, Fresno State, last offseason when the Cards finally called to offer him a contract.

"It doesn't matter if you are a first-round pick or an undrafted free agent, if you are willing to learn, I'm not going to keep it a secret," Robinson said.

