Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Learning More in Denver

Sep 03, 2009 at 03:16 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

090309-learning-more-in-denver.jpg


Larry Fitzgerald looks for blockers on his one catch Thursday night during a 19-0 loss to the Broncos in Denver (AP photo).
 
 
DENVER – The wish was to wipe away some of the bad taste left lingering from the Cardinals' third preseason game.

The wish didn't completely come true.

The result of the Cards' eventual 19-0 loss to the Broncos at Invesco Field meant nothing, not in the final preseason game, not with backups playing much of the game, and not with practically zero gameplanning.

Coach Ken Whisenhunt wanted more than what he got, but he didn't sound like someone ruing the beginning of the games that count.

"This game is so difficult (to judge) because you're playing so many young people," Whisenhunt said, acknowledging the offense in particular was out of sync.

"I still feel good about our football team and the work we have been doing. You wanted to see a little smoother start on both sides of the ball but it was a little better than last week. At least we weren't down 28 at the half."

While the immediate concern for a chunk of the roster is the looming cuts – Whisenhunt will likely announce those Friday afternoon – those who will remain have to be wondering about, not a winless preseason but the way it unfolded.

Quarterback Kurt Warner played the entire first quarter and three series, an extensive amount in a fourth preseason game for a veteran Pro Bowler. While the goal was for Warner to gain some kind of rhythm, Warner completed just 2-of-7 passes for 48 yards and his final throw was an interception into traffic.

"I feel worse this week," Warner said, comparing it to the Packers game. "I was frustrated. I never felt I got into a rhythm today for whatever reason."

Whisenhunt said he left Warner in because the Cards simply didn't get enough plays. It "backfired," Whisenhunt said with a smile, because of Warner's pick, which came when Warner didn't see the defender.

After the Cards' lone big play of the night – a 36-yard catch-and-run by Larry Fitzgerald, his lone catch – Fitzgerald got emotionally riled up on his sideline, trying to inspire his teammates.

"We were trying to get into a little rhythm and we just weren't sharp," Fitzgerald said. "It's disappointing."

Backup Matt Leinart, who played so well the week before, completed just 1-of-4 for four yards, and his final throw too was intercepted when he overthrew Jerheme Urban.

Whisenhunt said Leinart's shoulder was bothering him still and was a likely factor on the interception.

The defense, which struggled so much against the Packers a week ago, gave up just a field goal in two series. At the same time, the Broncos (1-3) had their top two quarterbacks – Kyle Orton and Chris Simms – out with injury, leaving rookie sixth-round pick Tom Brandstater to start. The big play to set up the field goal was a 43-yard pass to Chad Jackson, who beat cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie on the play.

Whisenhunt said he didn't like allowing the big play but praised his defense for holding up in the red zone.

Still, said safety Adrian Wilson, "We've got to find a way out of this funk because we're not making enough plays."

The Cardinals will begin practicing for the regular season Monday, having pared down their roster significantly. In some ways, this team could use the gravity of the regular season to adjust the focus.

"I'm excited but at the same time I'm worried because of the things that have happened in the preseason," Wilson said. "Hopefully we can get this thing turned around."

Added Warner, "I don't leave excited of where we leave off the preseason. I am looking forward to gameplanning and putting in some plays that we haven't really done in the preseason … but there has been too much lack of detail. We have to correct those things."

E. BROWN EJECTED

Reserve guard Elton Brown was ejected after the final play of the first half, when he was flagged for bumping an official.

"I don't think it was intentional at all," Whisenhunt said, noting Brown was angry at a Bronco defender for a perceived cheap shot on quarterback Tyler Palko. "He certainly didn't go after the official, but in those situations, you have to be concerned about the safety of the official, obviously."

INJURY UPDATE

Safety Matt Ware (left shoulder) and cornerback Wilrey Fontenot (head) each left the game because of injury and did not return. Wide receiver Jerheme Urban twisted his left knee, but he returned to the game and said it wasn't serious. Linebacker Will Davis (left foot) also returned.

The Cardinals held six players out of the game: wide receivers Anquan Boldin (hamstring) and Early Doucet (ribs), cornerbacks Bryant McFadden (ankle) and Ralph Brown (ankle), quarterback Brian St. Pierre (back) and running back LaRod Stephens-Howling (concussion).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Isaiah Simmons Heads Into Crucial Fourth Season

Linebacker/Defensive back spent most time in secondary in 2022

news

Cardinals Awards For 2022

Budda Baker, James Conner, J.J. Watt top list of honorees

news

As Coaching Search Moves On, Kyler Murray Factor Looms

Whether an offensive or defensive coach, developing quarterback crucial

news

Monti Ossenfort Ready To Take Cardinals For A Spin

Team's new general manager has much on plate, including hiring new coach

news

A New Message For Cardinals: 'Ego Will Not Be Tolerated'

Notes: Hopkins future to be discussed; possibilities of No. 3 draft pick

news

You've Got Mail: The GM Has Arrived

Topics include the No. 3 pick, Hopkins and player input on a coach

news

Cardinals Hire Monti Ossenfort As New General Manager

Has been Titans director of player personnel; coach hire next

news

Super Bowl Surprise For High School Player With Leukemia

Eastmark's Kevin Winegar gets tickets for game next month at State Farm Stadium

news

Depth Of Field: Watt A Year

Exploring the final season of J.J. Watt's NFL career through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

Breaking Down The Cardinals' Roster After 2022

Whomever is hired to be new general manager, much work awaits

news

Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': The End For Watt And Kliff

David Blough executes 'Joe Montana,' Hopkins' last words of season

news

Cardinals Reportedly Get Permission To Talk To Sean Payton In Coach Search

Michael Bidwill had said there was 'urgency' in making hires for GM, coach

Advertising