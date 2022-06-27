Lecitus Smith, Marquis Hayes Team Up To Make Team

Hayes has some ties to the team. He was teammates with quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Marquise Brown in college for two seasons, giving him both familiar faces and an understanding of the transformation from college to pro.

"Seeing guys you had in your college locker room, guys you played around with and joked with, but you see how serious they are," Hayes said. "They both move like NFL legends. I look up to that."

Neither can help Hayes as much as his fellow offensive linemen, of course. Both Hayes and Smith have praised the veterans in the offensive line room for helping the rookies maneuver around their first months in the NFL. Smith has tried to learn a new position – center – after snapping the ball for the first time in pre-draft preparation, knowing such versatility can only help his future.

(And with the future of Rodney Hudson unknown, it also may be necessary for the Cards.)

Smith said the inclination for a young player first with a team is repeat what a veteran does in drills or during plays. But that can only get a rookie so far.

"Just because a guy looks like this in his pass set or has his hands like this, yes I can try and mimic a vet's game," Smith said. "I'd love to play like D.J. Humphries. But I'm not 6-5 and I don't move like him. I do what I can do. I want to get as strong, as smart, as fast as I can on that football field."

That's a journey the roomies will take together as they work toward grabbing a roster spot.