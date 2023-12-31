Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Like Cardinals, Michael Wilson Had Big Comeback Against Eagles

Wide receiver grabs TD and two-pointer after two weeks of no catches

Dec 31, 2023 at 03:03 PM
Zach Gershman
Wide receivers Michael Wilson (14) and Greg Dortch celebrate after a Wilson score during Sunday's Cardinals win over Philadelphia.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
PHILADELPHIA -- The wide receivers heard all of the talk throughout the week about their lack of production in previous games.

In a 35-31 win over the Eagles, wide receiver Michael Wilson and company silenced the critics.

"We've been hearing a lot about 'oh, the receivers can't get open, the receivers this, the receivers that,'" Wilson said. "I would just encourage you to watch the tape. Watch the tape and formulate your own opinion."

Wilson said it's going to take time to build and develop the chemistry and trust with quarterback Kyler Murray. He didn't cite prior games as Murray's fault or the receiver room, rather said that it's an ongoing process creating the comradery with their quarterback. The upset win against the Eagles was certainly a step in the right direction.

Wilson finished Sunday's game with four receptions for 35 yards including a touchdown. There was a moment of miscommunication with Murray that led to a Sydney Brown 99-yard pick-six touchdown, but Wilson found his way.

Wilson did not have a catch the previous two games. 

"It kind of feels like the theme of life because the only thing you can guarantee in life and football is adversity," Wilson said. "Sometimes when things are looking bleak, you just got to continue to fight through and continue to build upon your process and trust the people around you and trust your process. Eventually, there's brighter days are on the other side."

Murray had a smile on his face when recounting Wilson's touchdown. Midway through the fourth quarter Murray found Wilson on a slant route in the end zone. His excitement couldn't be contained.

"It was a booster for him he was really excited on the sidelines after he scored," Murray said. "Just to trust him and show him that I always got him no matter what. That's just who we are. It's a good brotherhood and it's fun to go out there and play well with these guys."

On a gloomy New Years Eve Sunday, the Cardinals had one of those brighter days and certainly had fun doing it. The emotion in the locker room was palpable.

The Cardinals, who entered this game as the road underdog, quieted those that questioned the wide receiver room and the critics that said the Cardinals couldn't do it.

"It's the makeup of our locker room from general manager (Monti Ossenfort) to the coaches to the players and all the way down," Wilson said. "We have a bunch of resilient guys who have been through a lot in life and their football journey. I think it says a lot about a team that's 3-12, coming in here and beat one of the best teams in the league."

