Joshua Dobbs Flying High As Cardinals Quarterback

Joshua Dobbs wants to fly.
Not as in "down the field," although the Cardinals quarterback was quick to note that on his 44-yard run last week against the Cowboys he nearly reached 20 miles an hour. Dobbs wants to be a pilot, and that's his next off-the-field goal.
Gaining his personal pilot's license had been in his sights. Dobbs understood that his schedule likely wasn't going to be any more static than in-season, so the idea was to use the free time he had on Mondays, Tuesdays and sometimes Fridays to go to his local flight school. He dreamt of qualifying to fly by himself by the 2024 offseason. He arranged all that, and even took his first training flight.
The problem was the whole set-up was in Cleveland, and just a few days after that first flight, he was traded to the Cardinals.
"Starting requires a bigger role, so I was like, 'welp, maybe this offseason,'" Dobbs recalled with a grin.
Smart analysis from the 28-year-old, who finally has gotten his chance to start in his seventh NFL season – which also had been his dream.
The arrival of Dobbs late in the preseason – so late he couldn't participate in a preseason game and then started the opener with only a week-plus of practice in offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's system – made for an awkward transition. Colt McCoy spent the entire offseason and training camp as the presumed starter while Kyler Murray rehabbed from a knee injury, and then the Dobbs trade changed the equation.
A bumpy start in Washington Week 1 morphed into impressive play the next two weeks for the offense and Dobbs, who engineered the win over Dallas in what has already become a season with the most starts in his career: three and counting.
Dobbs is busy exploiting an opportunity he wasn't sure would come. He's an aerospace engineer by degree, a man with multiple NASA internships on the resumé and an eye to work – someday, after football – with NASA or commercial airline companies.
Flying on his own has long been a draw. He's already talked to Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, a pilot himself, about the process.
"The freedom, the peace, it's a lot of fun," Dobbs said.
Dobbs is having fun playing quarterback, too.