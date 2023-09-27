Joshua Dobbs Flying High As Cardinals Quarterback

THE STEELERS drafted Dobbs in the fourth round in the 2017 draft, and with Ben Roethlisberger entrenched at quarterback, the No. 2 job in Pittsburgh was the only realistic goal. As a rookie, he ended up third-string behind Landry Jones and felt "weird" when he walked on to the sideline for the regular-season opener wearing a sweatsuit after starting nearly his whole football life.

"You never accept it, but you're always looking at, what's the next tangible goal you can attain," Dobbs said.

He was traded to Jacksonville for a season and went back to the Steelers on a waiver claim a year later. He even re-signed with the Steelers at one point, perhaps staying longer than he should've in his quest to improve his spot. Dobbs signed as a free agent in Cleveland in 2022, getting released when Watson returned.

After a few weeks on the Lions' practice squad, the Titans brought him in to start back-to-back games in December. The first one, a loss to the Cowboys, didn't go well. The second was a loss, but Dobbs played better against the Jaguars.

They were the first two starts of his career.

"You take a moment to reflect, always," Dobbs said. "A year ago (playing for) Cleveland I went to the Tennessee-Florida game. It's been a crazy 10 months.

"It's been a really cool journey, but I want to stay in the moment and keep pushing forward."

The coaches have liked how unflappable Dobbs has proven to be, calm in the noise – like his touchdown pass to Hollywood Brown in the face of a heavy Cowboys pass rush during the fourth quarter Sunday. His confidence has been apparent.

He promised, in the interview room in the bowels of FedEx Field after the Commanders loss – and many fans already hoping for Tune to play -- that the offense would make a big jump in the second game. He was right.

"Sometimes when you meet a person, they give off an aura where you believe them," wide receiver Michael Wilson said. "If you gave him 100 things to do to get better, he's taking advantage of all 100 and probably asking for more. I believe him when he says, 'I'm doing everything I can to put myself in the positon to yield the result I want.'