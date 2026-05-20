Mike LaFleur Leans Into Authenticity To Energize Cardinals

As the Cardinals began their on-field work earlier this spring, Kendrick Bourne watched his head coach closely.

It wasn't as if the veteran wide receiver didn't know Mike LaFleur. Bourne's first four seasons in the NFL were spent with LaFleur as his position coach and then the passing game coordinator with the 49ers. Yet here Bourne was on the practice field finding himself impressed once again.

"He was calling plays off the head, no script," Bourne said. "He's just calling plays, making us get to spots off his head, and it's like, 'Yoooo.'

"It's dope to see it come from his mind and then the guys, and I'm proud of us, we're catching on. If he isn't presenting it well in the classroom and going off his mind outside, the pieces don't come together. He's enthusiastic and passionate in the classroom, and the way he's teaching it we're receiving it that way. It's not dull. As players we feel that."

Words like energy and enthusiasm are routinely brought up when the 39-year-old LaFleur is the topic. The first-year Cardinals head coach, who has been in the NFL since 2014 when he began as a Cleveland Browns intern, isn't sure those are the right descriptions.

"I don't see it as energy. I think it's authenticity," LaFleur said. "I'm not smart enough to lie and be fake. A lot of the positive feedback I have gotten throughout my career is 'you keep it real.'"

His household was dominated by coaching role models. Dad Denny was an assistant coach for Central Michigan for years. Mom Kristi coached cheerleading and track. Older brother Matt – 7½ years Mike's senior – went into coaching after his small college playing career and has been head coach of the Green Bay Packers since 2019.

Inevitably, Mike LaFleur, who at 5-foot-9 also played small college football (Elmhurst University), went into the family business.

"I always knew I would probably coach," LaFleur said. "I'd say I had the dream of actually playing first, but I wasn't too dumb to figure it probably wasn't to be."

Whether he saw himself being hired as an NFL head coach before his 39th birthday is a different conversation. But here he is, now directing the Cardinals in 11-on-11 work in OTAs as a boss for the first time, looking to rejuvenate a squad that went from big expectations to three wins a season ago.

LaFleur believes. That's authentic. And his players sense that vibe.