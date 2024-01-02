Looking At The Cardinals' First-Round Draft Picks In 2024

With a game remaining in the season, the Cardinals saw both their first-round picks slide on Sunday after they beat the Eagles and the Texans -- from whom the Cards own a first-round pick -- beat the Titans.

Currently, the Cardinals have the No. 4 and No. 17 pick of the first round.

The tiebreaker for draft picks is opposing strength of schedule, and the harder your schedule is, the more it hurts your draft slot (the reasoning being a team with an equal record that got there against a weaker schedule is, in theory, a weaker team and needs the higher pick.)

The Cardinals, with their own pick, could still select as high as No. 2 and as low as No. 7.

Assessing the Texans pick is complicated because there are teams with lesser records that are currently in the playoffs and thus are behind the Houston first-round choice. Much can change based on the results of Week 18.

A look at each pick, and the teams around the picks that could impact its final spot. Strength of schedule courtesy of tankathon.com.