Looking At The Cardinals' First-Round Draft Picks In 2024

With one week left in season, team has No. 4 and No. 17 selections

Jan 02, 2024 at 11:05 AM
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

With a game remaining in the season, the Cardinals saw both their first-round picks slide on Sunday after they beat the Eagles and the Texans -- from whom the Cards own a first-round pick -- beat the Titans.

Currently, the Cardinals have the No. 4 and No. 17 pick of the first round.

The tiebreaker for draft picks is opposing strength of schedule, and the harder your schedule is, the more it hurts your draft slot (the reasoning being a team with an equal record that got there against a weaker schedule is, in theory, a weaker team and needs the higher pick.) 

The Cardinals, with their own pick, could still select as high as No. 2 and as low as No. 7. 

Assessing the Texans pick is complicated because there are teams with lesser records that are currently in the playoffs and thus are behind the Houston first-round choice. Much can change based on the results of Week 18.

A look at each pick, and the teams around the picks that could impact its final spot. Strength of schedule courtesy of tankathon.com.

Cardinals Own Selection

Spot In First Round Team W-L Oppt SOS Remaining Oppt
2 Commanders 4-12 .515 DAL
3 Patriots 4-12 .518 NYJ
4 Cardinals* 4-12 .562 SEA
5 Giants 5-11 .511 PHI
6 Chargers 5-11 .526 KC
7 Titans 5-11 .529 JAX

Texans First Round

Spot in First Round Team W-L Oppt SOS Remaining Oppt
13 Saints 8-8 .430 ATL
14 Broncos 8-8 .485 at LV
15 Seahawks 8-8 .515 at AZ
16 Bengals 8-8 .581 CLE
17 Texans (Cardinals hold pick)* 9-7 .478 at IND
18 Steelers 9-7 .544 at BAL
19 Packers 8-8 .471 CHI
20 Buccaneers 8-8 .485 at CAR
21 Colts 9-7 .485 HOU
22 Jaguars 9-7 .529 at TEN
23 Rams 9-7 .533 at SF
24 Bills 10-6 .471 at MIA

