Madden and the Arizona Cardinals

John Madden said goodbye today as a football analyst, meaning the Cardinals were part of his final game on TV – Super Bowl XLIII. A bit of trivia: That was also the 10th time Madden was part of the crew announcing a Cardinals game since 1989, the franchise's second in Arizona (it might be 10 since the team moved from St. Louis, but we here at azcardinals.com are still researching that 1988 season). The first game he did (on our list) was with Pat Summerall when the Cards played the Giants in New York Sept. 24, 1989. Interestingly, every game Madden did – save for the Super Bowl against the Steelers – the Cards played either the Giants or the Cowboys.