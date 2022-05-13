Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Man At Work: Christian Matthew's Job Is To Live NFL Life

Rookie cornerback nearly quit football to begin management career

May 13, 2022 at 03:57 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Cornerback Christian Matthew backpedals during a drill at Friday's rookie minicamp practice.
Arizona Cardinals
Cornerback Christian Matthew backpedals during a drill at Friday's rookie minicamp practice.

When Christian Matthew arrived at the Dignity Health Training Center for the first time Thursday, he paused to look at the signage and the birdhead logo on the building.

"I had to take a moment," the cornerback said Friday, after the Cardinals had the first practice of their rookie minicamp. "That was surreal."

Surreal not just because Matthew was coming from Valdosta State, not just because he was a seventh-round pick, but because Matthew's NFL career almost never happened of his own volition. He'll be trying to win a job in the Cardinals' secondary with a locker among Byron Murphy and Budda Baker, when his locker could have been near the breakroom of a Walmart back in Georgia.

The NFL was Matthew's original plan, of course, when he first arrived at Georgia Southern as a freshman. But coaching changes, eligibility issues and Covid bounced him from there to Samford and Valdosta State.

"Moving around I held the faith for sure, but it felt like (the dream) died when I got to Valdosta," Matthew acknowledged.

His future career was going to be in management and logistics, so when Walmart offered him a manager job at his young age, "I was like, 'All right, I'm about to be getting a little older here, maybe I should get a job, maybe I should move on with my life."

He was "very close" to going through with the store director job with Walmart, hoping it could be a stepping stone for the future. That's when his family and his girlfriend stepped in.

They reminded him that the window of being an NFL player is much smaller than as a manager at Walmart or any company. Those jobs would always be there. A chance to play football wouldn't.

At 6-foot2, 196 pounds, Matthew has the frame NFL teams crave at the position. He lists the usual suspects of star players over the years he'd like to emulate – Jalen Ramsey, Patrick Peterson, Champ Bailey, Charles Woodson – hoping that at some point, he too can make his NFL mark.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said it is the players that face adversity – that haven't had a storybook high school and college career – that tend to be better prepared for the challenge of pro football.

"I think that can be a real advantage for him if he approaches his opportunity the right way," Kingsbury said.

Matthew is 25, about six weeks older than Jeff Gladney, about 14 months older than Murphy and more than two years older than Marco Wilson, the presumed top three cornerbacks on the roster at the moment.

With that age comes some maturity – "I'll make sure I get to sleep and not up all night playing video games" – but he can't help but laugh when it's brought up that he is "old" in his position room.

"You think about it, no other occupation starting off at 25 is old," Matthew said. "Of course, in the NFL, it gets poked a little bit."

That's OK with Matthew. He wants to use that too to his advantage, just like he plans on using some of the skills that almost got him his managerial position with the team. As a manager, he said, you have to hold yourself accountable first before your team. That definitely can translate.

Maybe, after all, this football gig will work on his resumé as a future manager just as well as that potential position at Walmart.

"(This is) a forever thing," Matthew said. "No matter what happens, that (draft) phone call definitely changed my life."

The Opening Of Rookie Minicamp

Images from the first day of 2022 Rookie Minicamp

OL Lecitus Smith prepares to hike the ball.
1 / 29

OL Lecitus Smith prepares to hike the ball.

Arizona Cardinals
TE Trey McBride takes part in his first NFL rookie minicamp.
2 / 29

TE Trey McBride takes part in his first NFL rookie minicamp.

Arizona Cardinals
The defensive linemen engage in pass rush drills.
3 / 29

The defensive linemen engage in pass rush drills.

Arizona Cardinals
An offensive lineman works on his blocking skills with a Cardinals coach.
4 / 29

An offensive lineman works on his blocking skills with a Cardinals coach.

Arizona Cardinals
WR Andre Baccellia catches a pass during rookie minicamp
5 / 29

WR Andre Baccellia catches a pass during rookie minicamp

Arizona Cardinals
LB Riko Jeffers participates in defensive drills.
6 / 29

LB Riko Jeffers participates in defensive drills.

Arizona Cardinals
WR Jontre Kirklin catches a pass during rookie minicamp.
7 / 29

WR Jontre Kirklin catches a pass during rookie minicamp.

Arizona Cardinals
WR Chris Booker catches a pass during offensive drills.
8 / 29

WR Chris Booker catches a pass during offensive drills.

Arizona Cardinals
LB Jesse Luketa participates in rookie minicamp.
9 / 29

LB Jesse Luketa participates in rookie minicamp.

Arizona Cardinals
A picture of several helmets from Cardinals rookie minicamp.
10 / 29

A picture of several helmets from Cardinals rookie minicamp.

Arizona Cardinals
HC Kliff Kingsbury watches practice.
11 / 29

HC Kliff Kingsbury watches practice.

Arizona Cardinals
The rookies engage in conditioning drills.
12 / 29

The rookies engage in conditioning drills.

Arizona Cardinals
WR Justin Garrett catches a pass during offensive drills.
13 / 29

WR Justin Garrett catches a pass during offensive drills.

Arizona Cardinals
TE Trey McBride catches a pass during rookie minicamp
14 / 29

TE Trey McBride catches a pass during rookie minicamp

Arizona Cardinals
DSC_7740
15 / 29
Arizona Cardinals
Offensive linemen engage in pass protection drills.
16 / 29

Offensive linemen engage in pass protection drills.

Arizona Cardinals
LB Jesse Luketa takes a kneel during rookie minicamp.
17 / 29

LB Jesse Luketa takes a kneel during rookie minicamp.

Arizona Cardinals
A player doing drills with a Cardinals coach.
18 / 29

A player doing drills with a Cardinals coach.

Arizona Cardinals
A player prepares to catch a pass during practice.
19 / 29

A player prepares to catch a pass during practice.

Arizona Cardinals
A player catches a pass during rookie minicamp.
20 / 29

A player catches a pass during rookie minicamp.

Arizona Cardinals
A snapshot of a helmet from practice.
21 / 29

A snapshot of a helmet from practice.

Arizona Cardinals
TE Trey McBride smiles during rookie minicamp.
22 / 29

TE Trey McBride smiles during rookie minicamp.

Arizona Cardinals
OL Andrew Garnett, TE Trey McBride, RB Jacques Patrick, and QB Jared Guarantano prepare to begin the offensive play.
23 / 29

OL Andrew Garnett, TE Trey McBride, RB Jacques Patrick, and QB Jared Guarantano prepare to begin the offensive play.

Arizona Cardinals
RB Jacques Patrick runs with the football during practice.
24 / 29

RB Jacques Patrick runs with the football during practice.

Arizona Cardinals
NT Manny Jones prepares to start a pass rush drill.
25 / 29

NT Manny Jones prepares to start a pass rush drill.

Arizona Cardinals
The linebackers sit in position before the play starts.
26 / 29

The linebackers sit in position before the play starts.

Arizona Cardinals
Three Cardinals participate in drills during practice.
27 / 29

Three Cardinals participate in drills during practice.

Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals offensive linemen practice pass blocking as the QB takes the snap with RB Keaontay Ingram next to him.
28 / 29

Cardinals offensive linemen practice pass blocking as the QB takes the snap with RB Keaontay Ingram next to him.

Arizona Cardinals
RB Ronnie Rivers runs with the football during practice.
29 / 29

RB Ronnie Rivers runs with the football during practice.

Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Cardinals Seek Defensive Line Help By Signing Kingsley Keke

Former Packer is a one-time fifth-round pick

news

Cardinals Release Official 2022 Schedule

Four primetime games, including Bucs at home on Christmas; Monday night against Patriots

news

Trey McBride's Dream Puts Him Where He Wants - Arizona

Rookie tight end ready to learn from Ertz, Williams

news

Cardinals To Face Chiefs For 2022 Home Opener In Week 1

Murray-Mahomes marquee matchup to begin season

news

Cardinals Sign Three Draft Picks To First Contracts

Sixth-rounders Ingram, Smith and seventh-round Luketa get deals

news

You've Got Mail: Phasing In Workouts, Rookies On The Way

Topics include Hop's suspension, Hollywood's targets and the defensive line

news

Shawn Jefferson Promoted To Associate Head Coach

Turner, Whipple named co-passing game coordinators among multiple staff moves

news

Zaven Collins Working On Being Cardinals' Inside Man

Linebacker wants to take step forward after Hicks' departure

news

Hollywood Brown Was Targeting Change In Trade To Cardinals

Wide receiver looking for game-planned explosive plays

news

Mexico Game Features Cardinals-49ers On 'Monday Night Football'

NFL announces international game will be Nov. 21

news

You've Got Mail: News On The Wideout Depth Chart

Topics include Hopkins suspension, Brown trade and the draft 'haul'

Advertising