Marcos de Niza H.S. RB Harrison Evens Named High School Player of the Week

Tempe, AZ – Marcos de Niza High School running back Harrison Evens has been named this week's Arizona Cardinals and Wells Fargo "High School Player-of-the-Week."
Evens accounted for 317 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns in the first half of the Padres 64-29 victory of Casa Grande High School last Friday night. Evens had three carries for 117 yards and two touchdowns rushing, one touchdown reception of 72 yards, an 88-yard kickoff return touchdown, and a 40-yard punt return touchdown in the victory.
The fifth-year Arizona Cardinals Football Club "Player-of-the-Week" award presented by Wells Fargo is selected by a local sports panel consisting of Cardinals Director of Community Relations Luis Zendejas, Community Relations Coordinator Sheldon Meeks, Sports 620 AM anchor Paul Calvisi, NBC-12 sports reporter Bruce Cooper, 16-year Arizona high school football official Bob Ferreira, Cardinals radio analyst and Sports 620 AM talk show host Ron Wolfley and AIA Director of Media Marketing Brian Bolitho.
2007 Winners
Week 1: P/K Jeff Locke, Glendale Mountain Ridge H.S.
Week 2: RB Matt Fierros, Maricopa H.S.
Week 3: RB Harrison Evens, Marcos de Niza H.S.