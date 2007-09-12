Maricopa H.S. RB Matt Fierros Named High School Player of the Week





Tempe, AZ – Maricopa High School running back Matt Fierros has been named this week's Arizona Cardinals and Wells Fargo "High School Player-of-the-Week."

Fierros accounted for 304 yards of total offense and five touchdowns to help the Maricopa Rams defeat Bourgade Catholic 45-40 last Friday night. Fierros carried the ball 14 times for 279 yards and five touchdowns while also collecting one reception for 25 yards in the victory. Three of Fierros' touchdowns came in the fourth quarter.

The fifth-year Arizona Cardinals Football Club "Player-of-the-Week" award presented by Wells Fargo is selected by a local sports panel consisting of Cardinals Director of Community Relations Luis Zendejas, Community Relations Coordinator Sheldon Meeks, Sports 620 AM anchor Paul Calvisi, NBC-12 sports reporter Bruce Cooper, 16-year Arizona high school football official Bob Ferreira, Cardinals radio analyst and Sports 620 AM talk show host Ron Wolfley and AIA Director of Media Marketing Brian Bolitho.

A football plaque acknowledging the award will be presented to Fierros by a Cardinals player at a ceremony on Friday, September 14 at the Cardinals south Tempe training facility following the team's practice at noon.

For more information, contact Sheldon Meeks in the Cardinals community relations department (602/379-1688).