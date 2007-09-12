Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Maricopa H.S. RB Matt Fierros Named High School Player of the Week

Sep 12, 2007 at 04:49 AM
wells-fargo.jpg


Tempe, AZ – Maricopa High School running back Matt Fierros has been named this week's Arizona Cardinals and Wells Fargo "High School Player-of-the-Week."

Fierros accounted for 304 yards of total offense and five touchdowns to help the Maricopa Rams defeat Bourgade Catholic 45-40 last Friday night. Fierros carried the ball 14 times for 279 yards and five touchdowns while also collecting one reception for 25 yards in the victory. Three of Fierros' touchdowns came in the fourth quarter.

The fifth-year Arizona Cardinals Football Club "Player-of-the-Week" award presented by Wells Fargo is selected by a local sports panel consisting of Cardinals Director of Community Relations Luis Zendejas, Community Relations Coordinator Sheldon Meeks, Sports 620 AM anchor Paul Calvisi, NBC-12 sports reporter Bruce Cooper, 16-year Arizona high school football official Bob Ferreira, Cardinals radio analyst and Sports 620 AM talk show host Ron Wolfley and AIA Director of Media Marketing Brian Bolitho.

A football plaque acknowledging the award will be presented to Fierros by a Cardinals player at a ceremony on Friday, September 14 at the Cardinals south Tempe training facility following the team's practice at noon.

For more information, contact Sheldon Meeks in the Cardinals community relations department (602/379-1688).

2007 Winners
Week 1: P/K Jeff Locke, Glendale Mountain Ridge H.S.
Week 2: RB Matt Fierros, Maricopa H.S.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Again Emphasize How Civics Matter Through D.C. Trip

Franchise teams with Close Up to send high school students on team plane

news

Cancer Visit Hits Close To Home For Nolan Cooney

Cardinals punter might not be in NFL if not for illness

news

Only One Way To Approach School Advice For Kei'Trel Clark

Rookie cornerback tells those who ask to get degree before NFL

news

Larry Fitzgerald's Supper Gains $1 Million For Foundation

Former wide receiver aids education, breast cancer work

news

Cardinals, USA Football Award Spring Grants To Arizona Youth Leagues

news

Pat's Run Provides Ramadan Challenge for Ex-Cardinal Hamza Abdullah

Tillman has been person to look up to for former safety

news

Cardinals Highlight Mural From Super Bowl Artist La Morena

Lucinda Hinojos tries to bring hope to senior center

news

Cardinals, NFL Donate 'Big Check' To Refurbish Middle School Field

Presentation part of Character Playbook Speaker Series

news

The Women Of The Arizona Cardinals

Honoring those on National Girls and Women in Sports Day

news

Super Bowl Surprise For High School Player With Leukemia

Eastmark's Kevin Winegar gets tickets for game next month at State Farm Stadium

news

Finding Meaning In The Unthinkable

Hamlin injury and aftermath a reminder of the humans playing this game

news

Cardinals Reach Out To Needy Youth In 'Shop With A Jock'

Players take kids on Christmas shopping spree

Advertising