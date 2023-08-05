Marlon Mack Gets Fresh Start In Cardinals' Backfield

"You have to have the mindset you can still play in this league," Mack said. "That confidence and that swagger that when I get that chance, I'm going to take full advantage of it."

Gannon and Mack know each other from when both were in Indianapolis. Mack said Gannon used to fire him up, challenging him at practice. Gannon called Mack a "phenomenal person, a phenomenal teammate."

"We'll find out," Gannon said. "He's been nicked like a lot of running backs have. But if you ask him, he's got a lot left in the tank."

Conner, who was in the same 2017 draft class as Mack, said he has been a longtime fan of his new teammate.

"We were actually talking about that on the field today, both of us have had some ups and downs (in our career)," Conner said. "We're going to push each other. This whole group will."

Mack isn't making predictions. He was a 1,000-yard rusher in 2019; in the three seasons since he has played in just 14 games with 48 total rushing attempts.