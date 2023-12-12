Martina Estrada Named Cardinals' Inspire Change 'Changemaker'

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club has named Martina Estrada as the team's recipient of the 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award for her work in support of social justice.

Estrada will be recognized at the Cardinals Inspire Change game Sunday when the 49ers visit for going above and beyond in making a difference for her community. She will also receive a $10,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, paid directly to a nonprofit organization of her choice.

The Changemaker Award recognizes individuals in each NFL market making a difference in their community across Inspire Change's four focus areas: education, economic advancement, police-community relations and criminal justice reform.

Estrada currently serves as the Family Support Specialist at Adams Elementary School in Mesa. Adams Elementary has 85% of its student demographic eligible for free or reduced lunches. In her role, she assists teachers and staff by providing families with the resources needed to meet the students educational, emotional and social needs. Estrada has also started many programs to benefit students and their families with economic advancement and hunger relief.

She has been instrumental in helping the Cardinals identify and target youth in need of assistance. The team has amplified her "Shoes For Kids" program which helps provide footwear for students that are homeless or below the poverty line via monetary and physical donations. Estrada and the Cardinals have also collaborated on heritage month events, game day activations and educational programs.