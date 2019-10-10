Measuring Kyler Murray's Growth By What He Doesn't Do

So would Murray rather be talking about those big plays? The quarterback considered this for a moment.

"I don't really care," he said.

Improvement in non-negative plays – if there can be such a category – is as much of a barometer of Murray's growth five games into his career as anything. As much as Murray has thrown the ball (and as much as the Cardinals ran it Sunday, he still had 32 attempts), he has only had four interceptions this season. Even with 28 carries and 21 sacks suffered, Murray only has one fumble and didn't lose it. Those numbers too have impressed the head coach.

Kingsbury was a quarterback himself, and in his self-awareness as a pocket passer without speed, throwing it away was never really an issue. Murray, who knows he can keep a play alive with his scrambling ability, did a lot of it the first four games. That's why the Murray was on pace to set an NFL record for most sacks taken prior to the game in Cincinnati.

"In college you are so used it being always (about) big plays," backup quarterback Brett Hundley said. "In this league, you have to learn that not taking a negative play is just as good sometimes as a big play. Sometimes defenses just make the right call, so you throw it into the ground. We're so used to, 'You've got to make something happen' that you have to learn to be OK with it."

The one sack Murray did take Sunday was no fault of his own. It came on a slow-developing play-action pass that featured not just one fake handoff but a second fake end-around. Add in the fact right tackle Justin Murray got beat as well, and Murray had no chance.

But Murray himself knows he was a reason for some of those other sacks. The quarterback said after the game and again Wednesday how much better the offense did overall in avoiding negative plays.

The positive plays were something to enjoy too. His bootleg touchdown was "nice," Murray said, expressing surprise it was that open. He said he was proud of the way the team ran the two-minute drill at the end of the game.

"I'm just glad we won, to be honest," Murray said.

Kingsbury and the Cardinals know that happened in part because of the plays Murray managed to avoid.