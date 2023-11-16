Michael Carter 'Grateful' For Fresh Start With Cardinals

But Carter is anxious to play, acknowledging that Wednesday "was my first day not practicing --in my whole life, probably" while he waited to see what his new team would be.

Carter had played little in New York this season behind Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook, appearing in all nine Jets games with just eight carries for 38 yards and 15 receptions for another 68 yards. That was after 1,079 yards and seven rushing touchdowns over 30 games in his first two seasons.

"We felt like it wouldn't be fair for him to just sit there and rot on the bench," Jets coach Robert Saleh told New York reporters on Wednesday.

The Cardinals have James Conner as starting running back, and Emari Demercado has become RB2 in his rookie season. Demercado is coming back from a toe injury. Keaontay Ingram has struggled when getting playing time.

Grabbing Carter made sense, and the Cardinals wanted to make it look that way Thursday after practice.

"We're trying to build a great culture over here and we want everybody to feel welcome," White said. "Mike is new, so hopefully he's feeling comfortable. He's a great player and he's going to contribute."

Carter said he did have one offseason workout session alongside wide receiver Hollywood Brown. He said he got about 10 texts after the news broke to "hit up JC" because everyone he knows has good things to say about Conner.

But Carter also liked the vibe coming from coach Jonathan Gannon, who hopes Carter can be part of the Cardinals' rebirth. Gannon, Carter said, had a lot of energy. "A lot."