Michael Floyd Makes An Impact

Floyd smiled, declining the offer.

"If I was getting talked to by the media every single day about whatever, I wouldn't mind it," Floyd said. "But if I don't have to, I won't."

He laughed. "That's just how I am."

There have been questions about Floyd's long-term future in Arizona, with Fitzgerald's resurgence and the emergence of Brown. But the way Bruce Arians' offense has clicked with Palmer at quarterback, there have been enough plays and enough passes that Fitzgerald, Brown and Floyd can all flourish.

It's a system Floyd embraces, knowing that there is always a chance to draw single coverage because of the others. "I'm not really a 'me' guy," Floyd said, and in this season where points are plentiful and wins come often, the receivers all seem to genuinely enjoy the others' success.

Both Fitzgerald and Floyd – who had his 2016 rookie contract option picked up last offseason for about $7 million next season – are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents after the 2016 season.

"I can't really think about the contract," Floyd said. "That's a thing that can get you away (mentally) from what is really important, which is making plays on the field and helping this team win. I just think if you do your job on the field and make plays and do right, I think that is all going to come together."

Keim said Floyd's situation will take a back seat for now to the players scheduled to be free agents after this season, but those discussions will come.

Fitzgerald is quick to point out that Floyd's game is more than streaking down the sideline to out-physical a defensive back for the ball. He talked about the sharp route Floyd ran early in the game that forced Rams safety T.J. McDonald to miss and instead crush Jenkins on a hit. Floyd can break tackles and he's faster than expected.

The whole receiving corps, Fitzgerald said, is so versatile, even compared to the 2008 group with Anquan Boldin and Steve Breaston.

"Me and Q, the headliners, we had outstanding careers, had Steve for a brief time … but this group, I think, is better from top to bottom," Fitzgerald said. "We legitimately have six guys that can really beat you. I think we have the deepest group in the game."

That's with Floyd still looking toward his upside.

"I'm happy with us winning games," Floyd said. "Any way I can contribute, score touchdowns for this team, I'll do."

GRESHAM DOUBTFUL, JEFFERSON GAME-DAY DECISION, REDDING TO RETURN

Arians said tight end Jermain Gresham (knee) and safety Tony Jefferson (hamstring) will both be game-day decisions Thursday, although Gresham is officially doubtful. Defensive tackle Cory Redding (ankle) will be available. Running back Andre Ellington (toe), defensive tackle Frostee Rucker (ankle) and cornerback Jerraud Powers (calf) will not play. Arians added that new safety D.J. Swearinger will have a role in the defense. It could increase if Jefferson can't play. …

Guard Earl Watford had a minor hand injury he was dealing with for a while, but he reinjured himself this week and when they checked it out, they discovered ligament damage, Arians said. Watford was placed on IR Tuesday. …

The Vikings will not have four defensive starters Thursday: DT Linval Joseph (foot), LB Anthony Barr (groin/hand), S Harrison Smith (hamstring) and S Andrew Sendejo (knee). LB Brandon Watts (rib) is also out. …