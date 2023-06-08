Michael Wilson Reaches NFL With Backing Of T.J. Houshmandzadeh 

Wilson's luck since that high point of his sophomore year was not good. Twice he fractured his foot, and then broke his collarbone midway through last season to end his year. He played just 14 games his final three seasons, with 64 catches and 864 yards total.

There was a reason he had an undrafted grade.

But Wilson managed to get that Senior Bowl invitation, and then spent two months rehabbing and acting like it was going to be the biggest game of his life – which, for his draft hopes, it was.

"Because I had only played 14 games, in my head, I'm like, 'Man, I hope I don't have to do a sixth year,'" Wilson said. "If I hadn't gotten the Senior Bowl invite – or an all-star invite – that was probably going to be a viable option if I wanted to get drafted or at least get drafted as high as I possibly could.

"A few weeks later, (Senior Bowl president) Jim Nagy called me and I was like, 'Jim, thank you so much. I promise this invite is not going to go to waste.' I'm treating this like the Super Bowl, like my life literally depends on it."

Wilson knows he didn't have the statistics or career in college that would normally earn a Senior Bowl invite. But he knew he has strong character, and that, along with a Houshmandzadeh endorsement, couldn't hurt.

He impressed all week of practice. He had four receptions in the game for 76 yards and a touchdown, and suddenly, Houshmandzadeh was looking like a prophet.

"One of my goals in my football career was to prove T.J. right," Wilson said. "Your word is everything, right? When you vouch for a guy, your word can be on the line. Going to the Senior Bowl, I was like, 'T.J., he's like an uncle to me, he's a mentor to me, I cannot let his word go to waste.'"

Houshmandzadeh has trained NFL receivers like Michael Pittman Jr., Tee Higgins and Chase Claypool. But he has made a connection with Wilson, even among the small group of family and friends that was at Wilson's house when he was drafted.

"Mike is a great human being," Houshmandzadeh said. "But he is a really good football player and the biggest thing with Mike … I had to work on Mike's mind.

"I've trained Mike more than any player that I've ever worked with. That's why I believe in Mike, because physically and mentally I know he's ready to go."

The Senior Bowl was a turning point for Wilson – "That's when I kind of confirmed to myself, 'Damn, I actually am one of the best," he said – and now that DeAndre Hopkins has moved on and the Cardinals are working with a new staff, Wilson is going to have opportunity to show such things.

Houshmandzadeh said he already warned some coaches he knows in the league they will regret not drafting his protégé.