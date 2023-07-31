Michael Wilson, Zach Ertz Have Personal Interest In U.S. Success At World Cup

Two weeks before the NFL draft, Ertz and Wilson had one of their first interactions at the USA vs. Ireland match in Texas.

"I introduced Sophia to Zach, and we all met and he's like 'Good luck wherever you end up, let's keep in touch,'" Wilson said. "I ended up with the Cardinals and he texted me right away and was like 'I'm so happy that you're here.'"

The two-time defending World Cup champion U.S. team is trying to advance to the knockout stage with a win or draw against Portugal.

"Obviously, we want them to win every time, but we also want them to play extremely well," Ertz said. "I'll be watching as much as I can, but obviously, we're here to play football."

Ertz is still on his recovery to getting on the field, having started training camp on the PUP list after his ACL surgery.

"The goal is to hopefully be activated in the next couple of weeks," Ertz said. "I'm looking forward to that day. I'm busting my butt every day. Ever since I got hurt and after surgery, it's been daily deposits that I've tried to get myself better."

As for Wilson, he said the summer's OTAs gave him confidence for training camp.