Midway Through Camp, Gannon Takes Cardinals On 'Dry Run'

Jonathan Gannon made sure the Cardinals were focused on the Chiefs this week in their second preseason game, but the schedule implemented by the coaching staff for the week had the regular season in mind.

"I wanted to dry run our schedule," Gannon said. "The practice plan isn't the same, but the schedule is (set) as far as Week 1 in Washington."

After spending the first two-plus weeks of training camp at State Farm Stadium, the Cardinals returned to the Dignity Health Training Center in Tempe. The location changed, but the structure of practices haven't.

"We set up practice like we're still in training camp, so we're not running cards, we're not doing versus-scouts (team), or anything like that," Gannon said. "We wanted to dry run it for the players to get in their routines and what they need to do to get ready to play from Monday morning until Sunday kickoff."

That meant, with a Saturday game, Tuesday was done with a Wednesday schedule, Wednesday with a Thursday schedule, and so on. It also meant the Cardinals practiced outside for the heat for the first time, although they also were in their practice bubble part of the time.