Mike Iupati Sidelined By Knee Injury

"It's nothing serious, but each guy's a different timetable," Arians said.

The Cardinals open up against the Saints on Sept. 13, which gives Iupati an outside chance of not missing any regular season games if the recovery is quick. The longer end of the spectrum could keep Iupati on the sidelines through the first four or five games.

Larsen started all 16 games for the Cardinals at left guard in 2014. He entered camp battling for the starting job at center, but moved back to guard after the Cardinals re-signed center Lyle Sendlein.

"We still have Ted and he's stepping in doing a great job," right guard Jonathan Cooper said. "He has plenty of games under his belt, so that will be fine. And then we have depth with Earl (Watford). It's just a matter of staying together, not letting it worry us too much and continuing to play ball."

Cooper has played left guard most of his career, but moved to the right side when Iupati was signed as a free agent this offseason. Cooper said the plan is to stay at right guard. He expects the offensive line to manage this injury until Iupati can return. Arians also said Watford could battle his way into the starting job.

"You feel bad for (Iupati) but the team has to move forward," Cooper said. "And when he gets back I know he'll be ready to roll."

