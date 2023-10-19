Missing Games Doesn't Suit Budda Baker

Five weeks sidelined has been an adjustment for the Cardinals captain, who has taken a step back, both on the field and in a leadership role.

His presence has been missed on a defense that has struggled in recent weeks. The Cardinals have been outscored 98-30 in second halves, and a big part of that is due to all of the injuries on the defensive side of the ball.

Baker, fellow safety Jalen Thompson, linebacker Josh Woods, defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter, LJ Collier, and Carlos Watkins have all missed time.

Baker highlighted Andre Chachere and K'Von Wallace as players that have stepped up, but both coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis have said there is no replacing No.3.

"He's one of the best I've been around in a short period of time," Gannon said. "I've really been in awe of him and how he goes about his day. The way he can bring his teammates along with him and elevate their game. As far as the leadership goes and how you can do that as a player, that's really a special quality."

"Budda covers a lot of ground on the field and whether things don't go right because of scheme, because of execution, he's kind of an eliminator," Rallis said. "So, there's definitely an element of when he's on the field, he can eliminate a lot of mistakes with just how he plays."

Gannon added that Baker's return would be a "significant boost" for the unit.

Putting in all the work with athletic trainers, especially Kyle Sammons (a fellow University of Washington product) has allowed Baker to appreciate the game even more. On Sunday, he hopes to return to action in the city where it all began.