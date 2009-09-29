Mountain Pointe H.S. RB De'Andre Currie Named High School Player-of-the-Week

Mountain Pointe running back De'Andre Currie has been named this week's Arizona Cardinals and Wells Fargo "High School Player-of-the-Week."

Currie had eight carries for 198 yards and four touchdowns in the Pride's 69-14 victory over Casa Grande High School last Friday night. Currie averaged nearly 25 yards per carry with half of his attempts going for touchdowns. He joined teammates Davon Jones and Zach Deitchman to rush for over 100 yards in the win.

The seventh-year Arizona Cardinals Football Club "Player-of-the-Week" award, presented by Wells Fargo, is selected by a local sports panel consisting of Cardinals Director of Community Relations Luis Zendejas, Community Relations Coordinator Sheldon Meeks, NBC-12 sports reporter Bruce Cooper, 16-year Arizona high school football official Bob Ferreira, AIA Director of Media Marketing Brian Bolitho, former Arizona high school coach Emil Nasser, 1060 AM radio host Dan Manucci, and Wells Fargo representative Jeff Smith.

A football plaque acknowledging the award will be presented to Currie by a Cardinals alumnus at a ceremony at Mountain Pointe High School on Wednesday, September 30 at 1:30 p.m. at a school assembly (4201 E. Knox Road, Phoenix). The Pride visit Skyline High School on Friday night at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact Sheldon Meeks in the Cardinals community relations department (602/379-1688).