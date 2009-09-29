Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Mountain Pointe H.S. RB De'Andre Currie Named High School Player-of-the-Week

Sep 29, 2009 at 08:08 AM

Mountain Pointe running back De'Andre Currie has been named this week's Arizona Cardinals and Wells Fargo "High School Player-of-the-Week."

Currie had eight carries for 198 yards and four touchdowns in the Pride's 69-14 victory over Casa Grande High School last Friday night. Currie averaged nearly 25 yards per carry with half of his attempts going for touchdowns. He joined teammates Davon Jones and Zach Deitchman to rush for over 100 yards in the win.

The seventh-year Arizona Cardinals Football Club "Player-of-the-Week" award, presented by Wells Fargo, is selected by a local sports panel consisting of Cardinals Director of Community Relations Luis Zendejas, Community Relations Coordinator Sheldon Meeks, NBC-12 sports reporter Bruce Cooper, 16-year Arizona high school football official Bob Ferreira, AIA Director of Media Marketing Brian Bolitho, former Arizona high school coach Emil Nasser, 1060 AM radio host Dan Manucci, and Wells Fargo representative Jeff Smith.

A football plaque acknowledging the award will be presented to Currie by a Cardinals alumnus at a ceremony at Mountain Pointe High School on Wednesday, September 30 at 1:30 p.m. at a school assembly (4201 E. Knox Road, Phoenix).  The Pride visit Skyline High School on Friday night at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact Sheldon Meeks in the Cardinals community relations department (602/379-1688).

2009 Winners
Week 1: RB Casey Jahn, Northwest Christian H.S.
Week 2: RB Jake Brown, Paradise Valley H.S.
Week 3: QB Rathen Ricedorff, Show Low H.S.
Week 4: RB De'Andre Currie, Mountain Pointe H.S.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Take Part In 'Feed The Hungry' Before Thanksgiving

Players, executives, cheerleaders reach out to community in need
news

Cardinals Take Part In Equine Therapy For Salute To Service

T.A.P.S. helps families grieving death of military loved one
news

After Damar Hamlin, Cardinals Help Local Schools With AEDs

Athletic trainer Drew Krueger presents Maricopa HS, St. Mary-Basha Catholic School with gift
news

Cardinals, Kelvin Beachum Take Part In AZ Kids Day

Team joins State Farm in donating $50,000 to help
news

Cardinals Put In Final Touches For Opener At William V. Bidwill '49 Stadium

Georgetown Prep graduated late Cardinals owner as well as three sons
news

Kyler Murray Witness As Girls Flag Football Starts AIA-Sanctioned Era

Helped by Cardinals and Nike, sport begins with Mountain View-Mountain Pointe game
news

Kyler Murray Takes Students On Shopping Trip

Quarterback revisits memories of youth in helping underprivileged kids
news

Cardinals Again Emphasize How Civics Matter Through D.C. Trip

Franchise teams with Close Up to send high school students on team plane
news

Cancer Visit Hits Close To Home For Nolan Cooney

Cardinals punter might not be in NFL if not for illness
news

Only One Way To Approach School Advice For Kei'Trel Clark

Rookie cornerback tells those who ask to get degree before NFL
news

Larry Fitzgerald's Supper Gains $1 Million For Foundation

Former wide receiver aids education, breast cancer work
news

Cardinals, USA Football Award Spring Grants To Arizona Youth Leagues

Advertising