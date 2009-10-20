Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Mountain Pointe's Norris Vaughn Named High School Coach-of-the-Week

Oct 20, 2009 at 07:46 AM

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club and U.S. Army have named Mountain Pointe High School's Norris Vaughn as the Cards "High School Coach-of-the-Week."

The Cards and U.S. Army "Coach-of-the-Week" award is selected by a local sports panel consisting of Cardinals Director of Community Relations Luis Zendejas, Community Relations Coordinator Sheldon Meeks, NBC-12 sports reporter Bruce Cooper, 16-year Arizona high school football official Bob Ferreira, AIA Director of Media Marketing Brian Bolitho, former Arizona high school coach Emil Nasser, 1060 AM radio host Dan Manucci, and U.S. Army representative Sergeant James Minter.

Vaughn and his Pride improved their record to 7-0 with a come from behind 35-34 victory against Desert Ridge High School last Friday night. Mountain Pointe was down 28 points before rallying for the win. Running backs De'Andre Currie (18 carries for 199 yards and two touchdowns) and Davon Jones (23 carries for 144 yards and two touchdowns) both starred in the victory. 

The award will be presented to Vaughn and the Mountain Pointe football team on Wednesday, October 21 at 3:00 p.m. at the school's Retro Hall following classes for the day (4201 E. Knox Road, Phoenix).

The Cardinals 15-year "Coach-of-the-Week" program presents a selected high school coach with a certificate signed by Cardinals President William V. Bidwill and Head Coach Ken Whisenhunt. Cardinals Charities provides t-shirts for team members and awards the school $2,000 to support its football program.

A Cardinals alumnus, team mascot Big Red, and Community Relations Coordinator Sheldon Meeks will present the award.

2009 Winners
Week 1: Russ Semore, Round Valley H.S.
Week 2: Charlie Ragle, Chaparral H.S.
Week 3: Cleveland Dansby, Carl Hayden H.S.
Week 4: Pete Wahlheim, Highland H.S.
Week 5: Dusty Peace, Tucson Canyon Del Oro H.S.
Week 6: Steve Campbell, Williams Field H.S.
Week 7: Norris Vaughn, Mountain Pointe H.S.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jonathan Ledbetter Named Cardinals Walter Payton Man Of Year

Defensive lineman has made himself available throughout community
news

Cardinals Mourn Passing Of Sandra Day O'Connor

First female Supreme Court Justice hailed from Arizona
news

Cardinals Ready For My Cause, My Cleats Game

NFL initiative gives players chance to highlight their charities 
news

Cardinals Take Part In 'Feed The Hungry' Before Thanksgiving

Players, executives, cheerleaders reach out to community in need
news

Cardinals Take Part In Equine Therapy For Salute To Service

T.A.P.S. helps families grieving death of military loved one
news

After Damar Hamlin, Cardinals Help Local Schools With AEDs

Athletic trainer Drew Krueger presents Maricopa HS, St. Mary-Basha Catholic School with gift
news

Cardinals, Kelvin Beachum Take Part In AZ Kids Day

Team joins State Farm in donating $50,000 to help
news

Cardinals Put In Final Touches For Opener At William V. Bidwill '49 Stadium

Georgetown Prep graduated late Cardinals owner as well as three sons
news

Kyler Murray Witness As Girls Flag Football Starts AIA-Sanctioned Era

Helped by Cardinals and Nike, sport begins with Mountain View-Mountain Pointe game
news

Kyler Murray Takes Students On Shopping Trip

Quarterback revisits memories of youth in helping underprivileged kids
news

Cardinals Again Emphasize How Civics Matter Through D.C. Trip

Franchise teams with Close Up to send high school students on team plane
news

Cancer Visit Hits Close To Home For Nolan Cooney

Cardinals punter might not be in NFL if not for illness
Advertising