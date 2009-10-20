Mountain Pointe's Norris Vaughn Named High School Coach-of-the-Week

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club and U.S. Army have named Mountain Pointe High School's Norris Vaughn as the Cards "High School Coach-of-the-Week."

The Cards and U.S. Army "Coach-of-the-Week" award is selected by a local sports panel consisting of Cardinals Director of Community Relations Luis Zendejas, Community Relations Coordinator Sheldon Meeks, NBC-12 sports reporter Bruce Cooper, 16-year Arizona high school football official Bob Ferreira, AIA Director of Media Marketing Brian Bolitho, former Arizona high school coach Emil Nasser, 1060 AM radio host Dan Manucci, and U.S. Army representative Sergeant James Minter.

Vaughn and his Pride improved their record to 7-0 with a come from behind 35-34 victory against Desert Ridge High School last Friday night. Mountain Pointe was down 28 points before rallying for the win. Running backs De'Andre Currie (18 carries for 199 yards and two touchdowns) and Davon Jones (23 carries for 144 yards and two touchdowns) both starred in the victory.

The award will be presented to Vaughn and the Mountain Pointe football team on Wednesday, October 21 at 3:00 p.m. at the school's Retro Hall following classes for the day (4201 E. Knox Road, Phoenix).

The Cardinals 15-year "Coach-of-the-Week" program presents a selected high school coach with a certificate signed by Cardinals President William V. Bidwill and Head Coach Ken Whisenhunt. Cardinals Charities provides t-shirts for team members and awards the school $2,000 to support its football program.

A Cardinals alumnus, team mascot Big Red, and Community Relations Coordinator Sheldon Meeks will present the award.