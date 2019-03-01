N'Keal Harry Loves Idea Of Playing With Cardinals, Larry Fitzgerald

"For him to say something like that about me, it really did mean a lot," Harry said.

Another Cardinal, tackle D.J. Humphries, was among the players that gave Harry advice going into the Scouting combine and preparing for the draft. Certainly, giving Harry a chance to play with Fitzgerald and Humphries is an intriguing concept.

The Cardinals need wide receivers, and they could use a big, physical player on the outside. In a wide receiver draft class that seems deep with such size, Harry hopes to make a push to the top of the group. He wouldn't be in the mix first overall, but he could be possible with the first pick of the second round owned by the Cards – if he were to last that long.

"I've heard great things about him, watched him make a ton of plays and I actually coached against him as well," Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "He's a big, physical presence and goes up and attacks the football in the air. He's going to be a guy who continues to climb up draft boards."

Harry's 40 time – he will run on Saturday, and potentially again at ASU's pro day – will be a crucial piece. Harry has been quoted as saying he would like to run 4.55 or faster, although Friday he declined to be specific.