Monti Ossenfort Ready To Take Cardinals For A Spin

Ultimately, Bidwill said he interviewed seven GM candidates total: Ossenfort, Cardinals VP of player personnel Quentin Harris, Cardinals VP of pro personnel Adrian Wilson, Cardinals director of football administration Matt Harriss, former Giants GM Jerry Reese, Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham, and Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz.

Ossenfort also interviewed for the vacant Titans' GM job this cycle, and last offseason interviewed for the then-open GM jobs with the Giants, Bears and Vikings.

"I think he's been ready to do this for quite some time," said former Patriots and Titans quarterback Matt Cassel, who became friends with Ossenfort not by crossing paths at either team but because their kids and wives became friends.

"He's been doing it for 22 years," added Cassel, who is an analyst for The 33rd Team and NBC Sports Boston. "I love talking about players and personnel with expertise. Listening to his approach was always fun for me. And he's got great leadership skills, great management skills and he's got a great personality. There's no ego involved."

The latter point resonates, after Ossenfort noted that "no ego will be tolerated in this organization." There is a fluidity to that, knowing that few NFL players reach this level without some ego involved.

"There is no putting personal interest in front of the team," Ossenfort said. "I was told once the definition of mental toughness was putting the team in front of something that would be better personally for me."

That's why the coach hire will be crucial. Bidwill said that process is coming quickly – he said an interview with internal candidate Vance Joseph is on the schedule – and the Cardinals have reportedly gotten permission for interviews with Sean Payton, 49ers defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans and Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores.

Flores and Ossenfort have history having worked at the Patriots together.

"I was struck during his interview," Bidwill said, "(Ossenfort) said everything in the football operation is going to be geared toward and aimed at winning football games, and that's speaking my language and that's speaking the language of our fans."

There are a lot of moving parts in his new job, Cassel said, but it's something Ossenfort is ready to handle.

Sunday, the Ossenforts and the Cassels were at a volleyball tournament watching their daughters play and Monti wondering what might happen with his fifth GM interview. Monday, Cassel heard the news.