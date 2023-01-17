Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Monti Ossenfort Ready To Take Cardinals For A Spin

Team's new general manager has much on plate, including hiring new coach

Jan 17, 2023 at 02:29 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

New Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort (right) and owner Michael Bidwill smile during Ossenfort's introductory press conference on Tuesday,
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
New Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort (right) and owner Michael Bidwill smile during Ossenfort's introductory press conference on Tuesday,

Monti Ossenfort was sitting in a bookstore in Sioux Falls, South Dakota in 2003, reading a book about how to become an FBI agent.

Ossenfort had taken the 35-minute-or-so drive to Sioux Falls – "Where those of us from Luvern, Minnesota, would go to find some civilization" – because his NFL job prospects had seemingly dried up following an internship with the Texans.

While he read, his cell phone buzzed. It was Scott Pioli of the New England Patriots offering an interview that led back to the NFL, that led to jobs with the Patriots, Texans and Titans, and ultimately to the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center on Tuesday as the Cardinals' new general manager.

"A phone call that changed my life," said Ossenfort, 44.

Ossenfort and owner Michael Bidwill talked about clicking together from their first meeting. There is extensive work to do, starting with hiring a head coach, determining what personnel changes might be made in the front office, and looking at the 33 unrestricted free agents with which the team might deal.

There is a quarterback in Kyler Murray who is rehabbing a torn ACL.

But those are details Ossenfort has yet to dig into. He needed to be hired first, which Bidwill did Monday with a man who the last three seasons was the Titans director of player personnel and before that worked in a Patriots' scouting department when the team went to seven Super Bowls and won four.

"I will take pieces from each of those organizations of things that I've learned, things that I liked," Ossenfort said. "But I will also put my own spin on it. This is not some wash-rinse-repeat of someplace else. What works in one building is not just easily transferable to another building."

Ultimately, Bidwill said he interviewed seven GM candidates total: Ossenfort, Cardinals VP of player personnel Quentin Harris, Cardinals VP of pro personnel Adrian Wilson, Cardinals director of football administration Matt Harriss, former Giants GM Jerry Reese, Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham, and Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz.

Ossenfort also interviewed for the vacant Titans' GM job this cycle, and last offseason interviewed for the then-open GM jobs with the Giants, Bears and Vikings.

"I think he's been ready to do this for quite some time," said former Patriots and Titans quarterback Matt Cassel, who became friends with Ossenfort not by crossing paths at either team but because their kids and wives became friends.

"He's been doing it for 22 years," added Cassel, who is an analyst for The 33rd Team and NBC Sports Boston. "I love talking about players and personnel with expertise. Listening to his approach was always fun for me. And he's got great leadership skills, great management skills and he's got a great personality. There's no ego involved."

The latter point resonates, after Ossenfort noted that "no ego will be tolerated in this organization." There is a fluidity to that, knowing that few NFL players reach this level without some ego involved.

"There is no putting personal interest in front of the team," Ossenfort said. "I was told once the definition of mental toughness was putting the team in front of something that would be better personally for me."

That's why the coach hire will be crucial. Bidwill said that process is coming quickly – he said an interview with internal candidate Vance Joseph is on the schedule – and the Cardinals have reportedly gotten permission for interviews with Sean Payton, 49ers defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans and Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores.

Flores and Ossenfort have history having worked at the Patriots together.

"I was struck during his interview," Bidwill said, "(Ossenfort) said everything in the football operation is going to be geared toward and aimed at winning football games, and that's speaking my language and that's speaking the language of our fans."

There are a lot of moving parts in his new job, Cassel said, but it's something Ossenfort is ready to handle.

Sunday, the Ossenforts and the Cassels were at a volleyball tournament watching their daughters play and Monti wondering what might happen with his fifth GM interview. Monday, Cassel heard the news.

"I said 'Hell yeah, this is awesome,' " Cassel said. "Because I know he's been grinding for this for so long."

PHOTOS: Monti Ossenfort Introduced As General Manager

Images of Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort during his first day at the Cardinals training facility

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
1 / 21

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
2 / 21

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
3 / 21

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
4 / 21

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
5 / 21

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
6 / 21

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
7 / 21

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
8 / 21

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
9 / 21

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
10 / 21

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
11 / 21

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
12 / 21

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
13 / 21

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
14 / 21

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
15 / 21

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
16 / 21

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
17 / 21

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
18 / 21

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
19 / 21

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
20 / 21

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
21 / 21

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

A New Message For Cardinals: 'Ego Will Not Be Tolerated'

Notes: Hopkins future to be discussed; possibilities of No. 3 draft pick

news

You've Got Mail: The GM Has Arrived

Topics include the No. 3 pick, Hopkins and player input on a coach

news

Cardinals Hire Monti Ossenfort As New General Manager

Has been Titans director of player personnel; coach hire next

news

Super Bowl Surprise For High School Player With Leukemia

Eastmark's Kevin Winegar gets tickets for game next month at State Farm Stadium

news

Depth Of Field: Watt A Year

Exploring the final season of J.J. Watt's NFL career through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

Breaking Down The Cardinals' Roster After 2022

Whomever is hired to be new general manager, much work awaits

news

Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': The End For Watt And Kliff

David Blough executes 'Joe Montana,' Hopkins' last words of season

news

Cardinals Reportedly Get Permission To Talk To Sean Payton In Coach Search

Michael Bidwill had said there was 'urgency' in making hires for GM, coach

news

Bernhard Seikovits Among 14 'Futures' Cardinals Sign For 2023

Team also adds bodies at all three specialists positions

news

You've Got Mail: Finding A New Coach And New GM

Topics include coaching search, Kyler's role in transition, and No. 2 QB

news

Depth Of Field: Week 18 At San Francisco

Exploring the game against the 49ers through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

Advertising