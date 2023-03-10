New League Year Arrives For New GM Monti Ossenfort

The new league year doesn't start until Wednesday, but by Monday, the league will open its "negotiating" period for teams to start officially talking to potential free agents.

The roster building will begin.

But while Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort sees the official transition, too much work has already been underway for him to see next week as anything other than a continuation of what the Cardinals have been doing for weeks now.

"There has been a lot of talking and this and that and the other, but this is where the ball actually gets moving," Ossenfort said Friday in his office. "But as far as our processes go, we're watching pro guys, college guys and evaluating non-stop, so on one hand yes it ramps up but on the other, our processes continue. Pro days going on, guys get cut as cap casualties, those things keep going."

For a first-year GM – and for a first-year coach in Jonathan Gannon – the offseason is more than just creating the new roster. The first offseason is about setting up the organization as needed, which goes beyond the players themselves.

Gannon talked about player health and bringing in a new director of player performance. And the Cardinals also understand player concerns brought forth in the recent NFLPA survey that brought national attention.

"I know it (the survey) focused on a number of football operations aspects," Ossenfort said. "The fact is, Michael had already targeted many of these areas for improvement based on his own observations as well as feedback received from players and others.